Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Advice Please: Simple Guest LAN Using ER-X
Apteryxc6

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280263 4-Dec-2020 19:58
Send private message

Many hours of reading leaves me more confused..!

 

We’re in a rural area, no fibre for ages, using VF VDSL, but it’s OK – Ping 37, Down 44, Up15. Have a separate small rental studio that shares the VDSL connection that needs to be isolated with a Guest LAN.

 

The studio is connected using a TP-Link AV500 Powerline Add on Extender that works fine.

 

Currently just using the VF Ultra hub, basic TP-Link 8 port switch that connects to the in-house Powerline adapter plus a workstation, AppleTV and a TP-Link Omada EAP 225 that I’m just fiddling with prior to replacing the VF Ultra Hub.

 

As a preparatory move for the Guest LAN I’ve managed to set up an ER-X (many thanks to michaelmurfy tutorial!) bridged to a Vigor V130 and it tests OK insofar as can get a working internet connection.

 

Question: Do I have to get a ‘managed’ switch to set up a VLAN properly or is there a simpler way?

 

Directions/pointers gratefully received.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
mentalinc
2460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2616474 4-Dec-2020 21:01
Send private message

Put them on different interfaces and subnets and then make sure your home and guest networks are firewalled from each other, or most basic but not ideal is not routable.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

fe31nz
814 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2616509 5-Dec-2020 01:25
Send private message

An ER-X has a managed switch which runs its eth1-3 ports.  The ER-X CPU and routing hardware has only two Ethernet ports.  Eth0 is one of them, and should always be used as the WAN port.  The other CPU Ethernet port is connected to the managed switch alongside the eth1-3 external Ethernet ports.  You use the VLAN settings of the managed switch to set up the ports so that they can be on the same or different VLANs for whatever network you are designing.  So if you are not already using all the ER-X switch ports, you just need to set up one of them for the rental studio connection that is on a separate VLAN from the CPU switch port and is firewalled so that it can not access any of the other ports except the WAN port.  And your network connected to the other ethx port(s) should be firewalled so that it has no access to the rental studio connection.

 

So a suggested setup would be:

 

eth0 = WAN

 

eth1 = your home network, VLAN 100 - connected to your switch

 

eth2 = unused?, your home network, VLAN 100 - could be used to connect something directly to the ER-X instead of to your switch

 

eth3 = VLAN 101 - connected to the rental studio

 

In your firewall, VLAN 100 and VLAN 101 should not be able to talk to each other, but both should talk to WAN.

 

The ER-X switch setup would have:

 

CPU switch port: VLAN 100 and VLAN 101 both passing through unchanged (no VLAN tags added or deleted).

 

eth1 switch port: VLAN 100, VLAN tag removed

 

eth2 switch port: VLAN 100, VLAN tag removed

 

eth3 switch port: VLAN 101, VLAN tag removed

 

 

Apteryxc6

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2616675 5-Dec-2020 14:30
Send private message

mentalinc

 

fe31nz

 

Exactly what I was seeking, thank you for the way-forward pointers.Learning cap back on!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 