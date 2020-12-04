Many hours of reading leaves me more confused..!
We’re in a rural area, no fibre for ages, using VF VDSL, but it’s OK – Ping 37, Down 44, Up15. Have a separate small rental studio that shares the VDSL connection that needs to be isolated with a Guest LAN.
The studio is connected using a TP-Link AV500 Powerline Add on Extender that works fine.
Currently just using the VF Ultra hub, basic TP-Link 8 port switch that connects to the in-house Powerline adapter plus a workstation, AppleTV and a TP-Link Omada EAP 225 that I’m just fiddling with prior to replacing the VF Ultra Hub.
As a preparatory move for the Guest LAN I’ve managed to set up an ER-X (many thanks to michaelmurfy tutorial!) bridged to a Vigor V130 and it tests OK insofar as can get a working internet connection.
Question: Do I have to get a ‘managed’ switch to set up a VLAN properly or is there a simpler way?
Directions/pointers gratefully received.