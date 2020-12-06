Reset it again

- Power up, wait 2 mins

- Hold reset button for 10 seconds

- Reboot cycle / light change should occur approx 2 seconds after releasing the reset button

- After 2 mins it should have booted back up and be assigned an ip address from your router's dhcp pool.

Log into your router and check the DHCP leases table for the mac address of the device. Its easy to find by sorting by longest remaining lease, or most distant lease expiry.



If it isnt

Once you have the ip address, use an SSH client such as Putty (windows) or an equivalant program for mac.

Use the SSH client to connect to the access point. When prompted for the username it is ubnt and password is ubnt

Run the command

upgrade http://dl.ui.com/unifi/firmware/BZ2/4.0.80.10875/BZ.ar7240.v4.0.80.10875.200111.2335.bin

The above is the URL for a UAP-LR. Get the correct url from the downloads section of the ubiquiti website. Note that the command uses http and not https.

It will download the latest firmware and install it. This takes approx 5 minutes and you will be kicked off the SSH session during the process.

When the unit allows you to reconnect the ssh client again, run the command

set-inform http://controllerip:8080/inform

Change controller to the ip address or dns address of the controller you wish to connect it to.

If the controller has already adopted the device, it should reprovision its settings.

If the controller has not already adopted the device, it should appear in the controller web gui as ready to adopt.

If it fails, you may need to delete the device from the controller, reset the AP and try the set-inform command again.

There are some older firmware versions that are too old to be adopted into a new version controller and so they need a manual firmware upgrade first.