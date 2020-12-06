Hi all
Ive a UniFI UAP AC Pro (test date 12/24/16)
Until last night it was rocksteady and we found it was in a slow blue/white flash this morning
- decided to reset it and now its on the plain solid white colour
- Ive got a mac that was running the controller, but i think i then converted it to the unifi cloud access controller and I have an app on my mobile too
- app on my mobile shows my configuration that I used to have but cant 'find the device'
- the controller on the mac also cant find the device
What to do? Obviously Im missing a step here....
(currently running wifi off the VF ultra hub (which the unifi AP is directly connected to and ive also factory reset this today as I couldnt log into it.... which is a seperate problem ive faced over the years).
Welcome the thoughts and options....