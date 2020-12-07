Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#280299 7-Dec-2020 14:24
Hi

 

Paradox Neware v5
I need to setup Neware to connect to a DIFFERENT alarm board .
Neware was setup for a Alarm in a different factory & has retained all those settings.
So how do I reset Neware ,removing the retained offline settings ,  before I connect to this other Alarm board (via USB).

I dont want NEware to mix up the settings/programing for the 2 different alarm boards
Also, will I have to re-register Neware if I connect to a differnet alarm board ? ( as the alarm system s/n is part of the Neware registration.

 


Cheers

  #2617631 7-Dec-2020 15:52
What panel are you trying to connect to? 

  #2617682 7-Dec-2020 16:51
I dont know what type of panel it is.

 

Ive installed Neware v3 with this panel previously , connecting via USB. It worked without any major config necessary (I moved Neware from 1 server to another)

 

Now Neware v3 no longer accepts the registration number , so cant use that Neware version on the new server .
If I could use Neware v3 I would, but i cant get around the registration issue 

 

Babyware wont work on this panel , its too old ("panel not supported" error)

 

I may just need to suggest they get a paradox installer to look at it , as I cant get any sort of official support for the software .

 

 

  #2618002 8-Dec-2020 10:53
FYI , its all working now. I found the original Neware install CD & that did the trick.

 

So, I found you need to install from the original CD to get the registration numbers accepted / activated .
ie , registration numbers wont work on the same version but later service pack . So install , then install the later SP installer over the top .

