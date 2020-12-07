Hi
Paradox Neware v5
I need to setup Neware to connect to a DIFFERENT alarm board .
Neware was setup for a Alarm in a different factory & has retained all those settings.
So how do I reset Neware ,removing the retained offline settings , before I connect to this other Alarm board (via USB).
I dont want NEware to mix up the settings/programing for the 2 different alarm boards
Also, will I have to re-register Neware if I connect to a differnet alarm board ? ( as the alarm system s/n is part of the Neware registration.
Cheers