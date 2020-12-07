I dont know what type of panel it is.

Ive installed Neware v3 with this panel previously , connecting via USB. It worked without any major config necessary (I moved Neware from 1 server to another)

Now Neware v3 no longer accepts the registration number , so cant use that Neware version on the new server .

If I could use Neware v3 I would, but i cant get around the registration issue

Babyware wont work on this panel , its too old ("panel not supported" error)

I may just need to suggest they get a paradox installer to look at it , as I cant get any sort of official support for the software .