My Raspberry Pi 4 Wifi seems very touchy around any other radio frequency producing devices. Noticed logitech keyboard dongle kills it. Fixed with USB extension. Also old 17" monitor at a certain resolution kills it! 2.4G.

Now on 5G wifi, I've recently noticed the speed just drops right down and keeps disconnecting. Looked at my FritzBox WiFi stats and noticed in 5G third party signals was way up. There are mostly holiday homes around me, so only a few neighbors wifi nearby and seems to be 2.4G. See image below. No smart meter.

Interesting enough Downer are doing a big council water pipe upgrade project very nearby and my wifi problems seemed to started at 9am. So I'm guessing they are using radios etc to communicate.

Just seems to be an issue with my Raspberry Pi4. Just switched to 2.4G and fine.

Interested to know if others are having Raspberry Pi 4 wifi issues? Throughput speeds are pretty average too.