Looking to shout myself an ASUS AX88U for Christmas but they seem to be sold out in NZ.
Next delivery mid Jan 2021
Anyone know a retailer (online or bricks and mortar in Wgtn) that may have one?
Thanks
Please also read this: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html
Do not get a Wireless AX router right now. Just wait. This router is also incredibly overpriced for what you get.
The main question for you is what are you wanting to achieve by getting this router?
Thanks for the info
Looking for more LAN ports in the router and maybe better WIFI ( a bit weak in far reaches of the house but liveable). Have an ASUS RT-AC68U (4 ports) which was given to me for free.
It is connected to a Vodafone cable modem via WAN. The router and the modem have been rock sold for a couple of years which is why I was looking for an ASUS.
Chorus did a free install of fibre to the house and have an ONT installed in "office". May look at changing to fibre but am happy with the cable speed, landline and TV from Vodafone for the price.
Thanks for replying.
Yes landline over copper- well Vodafone cable has the non coaxial bit connected to the old Telecom entry box which then goes to the BT wiring around the house. Plug a phone into them.
I most likely will dump the landline when Vodafone drop it and just use mobile. I am not paying for it as I have an old grandfathered plan that has free landline and free Big Backyard- Wellington along with the TV and HFC. We don't use that much data a month but would if we were forced to go fibre for TV.
The wifi is just for browsing on mobiles and tablet in the house and an M Box for Netflix (as TV has no ethernet). I have an old T box, which hanging on in there, for TV so no data consumption. The main PC has an ethernet connection to the router and does most of the internet traffic.
Do you mean ethernet connections when you say "access points"?
Thanks for replying.
Yes landline over copper- well Vodafone cable has the non coaxial bit connected to the old Telecom entry box which then goes to the BT wiring around the house. Plug a phone into them.
I most likely will dump the landline when Vodafone drop it and just use mobile. I am not paying for it as I have an old grandfathered plan that has free landline and free Big Backyard- Wellington along with the TV and HFC. We don't use that much data a month but would if we were forced to go fibre for TV.
The wifi is just for browsing on mobiles and tablet in the house and an M Box for Netflix (as TV has no ethernet). I have an old T box, which hanging on in there, for TV so no data consumption. The main PC has an ethernet connection to the router and does most of the internet traffic.
Do you mean ethernet connections when you say "access points"?
By Access point a device dedicated to providing Wifi as opposed to an all in one router+wifi
In the scenario you were forced off your copper landline (which will happen when Vodafone eventually shutdown their DMS100) say you wanted to keep your landline the Ultrahub must be plugged into the cable modem
If you did that, I was suggesting dedicated access points from aruba or unifi and turning off the wifi on the ultrahub
if you forgo your landline you can still use any router you want when the DMS100 is shutdown
Thanks for the info.
I think the key issue forcing a change will be when the T box dies rather than the landline going :-).
Thanks for the info.
I think the key issue forcing a change will be when the T box dies rather than the landline going :-).
Is your cable plan capped?
Yes it is capped at 300gig but very rarely use up to that amount as the TV does not use count against it and the Netflix use is sporadic.
Yes it is capped at 300gig but very rarely use up to that amount as the TV does not use count against it and the Netflix use is sporadic.
The Vodafone TV can swallow that up in 1/2 a day
Thanks for the info
Looking for more LAN ports in the router and maybe better WIFI ( a bit weak in far reaches of the house but liveable). Have an ASUS RT-AC68U (4 ports) which was given to me for free.
It is connected to a Vodafone cable modem via WAN. The router and the modem have been rock sold for a couple of years which is why I was looking for an ASUS.
Chorus did a free install of fibre to the house and have an ONT installed in "office". May look at changing to fibre but am happy with the cable speed, landline and TV from Vodafone for the price.
You'll likely find you can get a better deal with going to for example 2degrees on their 100Mbit plan and grabbing one of the newer Vodafone TV boxes to replace your T-Box. The router 2degrees provide is also very good and for $150 you can grab a secondary to put elsewhere in your house in mesh mode. If you need more Ethernet ports then grab a Gigabit switch like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1010/TP-Link-TL-SG1008D-8-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch
2degrees do have a pretty good deal on provided your mobile is on-account also: https://www.2degrees.nz/broadband/plans/
Since the ONT is already installed you could sign up with them (or any UFB provider) and once connected (over Fibre) just phone Vodafone to drop your services. This will save you quite a bit of money especially if you drop your landline also.
Yep - will have to get unlimited fibre if this grandfathered plan goes down the tube.
Whatever it is I think will be paying more for data and TV than I am now.
Yep - will have to get unlimited fibre if this grandfathered plan goes down the tube.
Whatever it is I think will be paying more for data and TV than I am now.
What are you paying now?
You'll likely find you can get a better deal with going to for example 2degrees on their 100Mbit plan and grabbing one of the newer Vodafone TV boxes to replace your T-Box. The router 2degrees provide is also very good and for $150 you can grab a secondary to put elsewhere in your house in mesh mode. If you need more Ethernet ports then grab a Gigabit switch like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1010/TP-Link-TL-SG1008D-8-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch
2degrees do have a pretty good deal on provided your mobile is on-account also: https://www.2degrees.nz/broadband/plans/
Since the ONT is already installed you could sign up with them (or any UFB provider) and once connected (over Fibre) just phone Vodafone to drop your services. This will save you quite a bit of money especially if you drop your landline also.
Thanks for the suggestions.
I will have a look at 2 degrees as my two mobiles are with them.
It will be a big loss in functionality when the T box goes ( recording and permanent storage) but when it does - it does.
I looked at Vodafone's current pricing for the same services we are getting on the grandfathered plan TV channels, Landline, and data (except for the unlimited data which is not needed given the TV setup ) and it would cost more 40% more to go fibre with them to get the current services.
I will check out 2 degrees