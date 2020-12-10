Thanks for replying.

Yes landline over copper- well Vodafone cable has the non coaxial bit connected to the old Telecom entry box which then goes to the BT wiring around the house. Plug a phone into them.

I most likely will dump the landline when Vodafone drop it and just use mobile. I am not paying for it as I have an old grandfathered plan that has free landline and free Big Backyard- Wellington along with the TV and HFC. We don't use that much data a month but would if we were forced to go fibre for TV.

The wifi is just for browsing on mobiles and tablet in the house and an M Box for Netflix (as TV has no ethernet). I have an old T box, which hanging on in there, for TV so no data consumption. The main PC has an ethernet connection to the router and does most of the internet traffic.

Do you mean ethernet connections when you say "access points"?