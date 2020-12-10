Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tatou

124 posts

Master Geek


#280363 10-Dec-2020 15:19
Looking to shout myself an ASUS AX88U for Christmas but they seem to be sold out in NZ.

 

Next delivery mid Jan 2021

 

 

 

Anyone know a retailer (online or bricks and mortar in Wgtn) that may have one?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
RunningMan
7031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2619519 10-Dec-2020 15:24
Plenty of good info in the sticky about which router to buy.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10973 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619522 10-Dec-2020 15:45
Please also read this: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html

 

Do not get a Wireless AX router right now. Just wait. This router is also incredibly overpriced for what you get.

 

The main question for you is what are you wanting to achieve by getting this router?




Tatou

124 posts

Master Geek


  #2619526 10-Dec-2020 15:54
Thanks for the info

 

 

 

Looking for more LAN ports in the router and maybe better WIFI ( a bit weak in far reaches of the house but liveable). Have an ASUS RT-AC68U (4 ports) which was given to me for free.

 

It is connected to a Vodafone cable modem via WAN. The router and the modem have been rock sold for a couple of years which is why I was looking for an ASUS.

 

 

 

Chorus did a free install of fibre to the house and have an ONT installed in "office". May look at changing to fibre but am happy with the cable speed, landline and TV from Vodafone for the price. 

 

 

 

 

 

      

 

 

 

 



nztim
2275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2619539 10-Dec-2020 16:15
Is your landline over copper? if so that will be all over soon and you will need to use the vodafone ultrahub for voice

When that happens look at access points instead of a wifi router

Tatou

124 posts

Master Geek


  #2619557 10-Dec-2020 17:19
Thanks for replying.

 

Yes landline over copper- well Vodafone cable has the non coaxial bit connected to the old Telecom entry box which then goes to the BT wiring around the house. Plug a phone into them. 

 

I most likely will dump the landline when Vodafone drop it and just use mobile. I am not paying for it as I have an old grandfathered plan that has free landline and free Big Backyard- Wellington along with the TV and HFC. We don't use that much data a month but would if we were forced to go fibre for TV.

 

The wifi is just for browsing on mobiles and tablet in the house and an M Box for Netflix (as TV has no ethernet). I have an old T box, which hanging on in there, for TV so no data consumption. The main PC has an ethernet connection to the router and does most of the internet traffic.

 

Do you mean ethernet connections when you say "access points"?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

     

 

 

nztim
2275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2619595 10-Dec-2020 18:23
Tatou:

 

Thanks for replying.

 

Yes landline over copper- well Vodafone cable has the non coaxial bit connected to the old Telecom entry box which then goes to the BT wiring around the house. Plug a phone into them. 

 

I most likely will dump the landline when Vodafone drop it and just use mobile. I am not paying for it as I have an old grandfathered plan that has free landline and free Big Backyard- Wellington along with the TV and HFC. We don't use that much data a month but would if we were forced to go fibre for TV.

 

The wifi is just for browsing on mobiles and tablet in the house and an M Box for Netflix (as TV has no ethernet). I have an old T box, which hanging on in there, for TV so no data consumption. The main PC has an ethernet connection to the router and does most of the internet traffic.

 

Do you mean ethernet connections when you say "access points"?

 

 

By Access point a device dedicated to providing Wifi as opposed to an all in one router+wifi

 

In the scenario you were forced off your copper landline (which will happen when Vodafone eventually shutdown their DMS100) say you wanted to keep your landline the Ultrahub must be plugged into the cable modem

 

If you did that, I was suggesting dedicated access points from aruba or unifi and turning off the wifi on the ultrahub

 

if you forgo your landline you can still use any router you want when the DMS100 is shutdown

 

 

Tatou

124 posts

Master Geek


  #2619600 10-Dec-2020 18:31
Thanks for the info.

 

 

 

I think the key issue forcing a change will be when the T box dies rather than the landline going :-).

 

 

 

   

 

 



nztim
2275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2619602 10-Dec-2020 18:33
Tatou:

 

Thanks for the info.

 

I think the key issue forcing a change will be when the T box dies rather than the landline going :-).

 

 

Is your cable plan capped?


Tatou

124 posts

Master Geek


  #2619610 10-Dec-2020 18:43
Yes it is capped at 300gig but very rarely use up to that amount as the TV does not use count against it and the Netflix use is sporadic.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

nztim
2275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2619613 10-Dec-2020 18:52
Tatou:

 

Yes it is capped at 300gig but very rarely use up to that amount as the TV does not use count against it and the Netflix use is sporadic.

 

 

The Vodafone TV can swallow that up in 1/2 a day

Scott3
2759 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2619614 10-Dec-2020 18:56
Tatou:

 

Thanks for the info

 

Looking for more LAN ports in the router and maybe better WIFI ( a bit weak in far reaches of the house but liveable). Have an ASUS RT-AC68U (4 ports) which was given to me for free.

 

It is connected to a Vodafone cable modem via WAN. The router and the modem have been rock sold for a couple of years which is why I was looking for an ASUS.

 

Chorus did a free install of fibre to the house and have an ONT installed in "office". May look at changing to fibre but am happy with the cable speed, landline and TV from Vodafone for the price. 

 



Asus routers can run a mesh setup, including wired back hall. Another ac68u would be dirt cheap used and could fill in your weak wifi area.

That would give your more ethernet ports, but you could also get a small 4-16 port switch fairly cheap to solve that issue too.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10973 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619615 10-Dec-2020 18:58
You'll likely find you can get a better deal with going to for example 2degrees on their 100Mbit plan and grabbing one of the newer Vodafone TV boxes to replace your T-Box. The router 2degrees provide is also very good and for $150 you can grab a secondary to put elsewhere in your house in mesh mode. If you need more Ethernet ports then grab a Gigabit switch like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1010/TP-Link-TL-SG1008D-8-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch

 

2degrees do have a pretty good deal on provided your mobile is on-account also: https://www.2degrees.nz/broadband/plans/

 

Since the ONT is already installed you could sign up with them (or any UFB provider) and once connected (over Fibre) just phone Vodafone to drop your services. This will save you quite a bit of money especially if you drop your landline also.




Tatou

124 posts

Master Geek


  #2619619 10-Dec-2020 19:08
Yep - will have to get unlimited fibre if this grandfathered plan goes down the tube.

 

Whatever it is I think will be paying more for data and TV than I am now. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

nztim
2275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2619620 10-Dec-2020 19:12
Tatou:

 

Yep - will have to get unlimited fibre if this grandfathered plan goes down the tube.

 

Whatever it is I think will be paying more for data and TV than I am now. 

 

 

What are you paying now?

Tatou

124 posts

Master Geek


  #2619629 10-Dec-2020 19:18
michaelmurfy:

 

You'll likely find you can get a better deal with going to for example 2degrees on their 100Mbit plan and grabbing one of the newer Vodafone TV boxes to replace your T-Box. The router 2degrees provide is also very good and for $150 you can grab a secondary to put elsewhere in your house in mesh mode. If you need more Ethernet ports then grab a Gigabit switch like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1010/TP-Link-TL-SG1008D-8-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch

 

2degrees do have a pretty good deal on provided your mobile is on-account also: https://www.2degrees.nz/broadband/plans/

 

Since the ONT is already installed you could sign up with them (or any UFB provider) and once connected (over Fibre) just phone Vodafone to drop your services. This will save you quite a bit of money especially if you drop your landline also.

 

 

Thanks for the suggestions. 

 

I will have a look at 2 degrees as my two mobiles are with them. 

 

It will be a big loss in functionality when the T box goes ( recording and permanent storage) but when it does - it does. 

 

I looked at Vodafone's current pricing for the same services we are getting on the grandfathered plan TV channels, Landline, and data (except for the unlimited data which is not needed given the TV setup ) and it would cost more 40% more to go fibre with them to get the current services. 

 

I will check out 2 degrees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

