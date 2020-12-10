We just confirmed that the Spark Smart Mesh products cannot broadcast the Guest Network due to an internal limitation.

A huge problem for us, heading into Christmas. Likely a problem for many families I assume, but unless you fire up WiFi Analyzer or something you likely won't even know.

Can anyone recommend a simple product set (modem + mesh) with the simplicity of the Spark products? I guess I am looking for something exactly like the Spark products which broadcasts the guest network as well.

Cheers.