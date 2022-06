Really just depends on the camera. I would hazard a guess and say your cable run probably isn't that long, and if the camera is just a bog standard "home user" level camera, its unlikely to pull anywhere near it's full power requirement.

The one time I've seen an actual problem with at vs. af was with a big-boy PTZ ($4k+ camera), on a long-ish cable run, with a consumer level af switch. As soon as you went to pan, the camera would just shut down. Fixed easily with an 802.3at injector.