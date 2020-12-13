Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Need help changing NAT Type 3 on my PS4
capsnz2000

#280408 13-Dec-2020 09:52
For the past 2 weeks I have been unable to play online due to nat type issues. I always use to get NAT type 2 on my PS4 but now it’s NAT type 3. My PS4 can connect to the PlayStation network, I just can’t connect with players or find any online matches. I’ve tried port Forwarding and using a static IP address for my PS4. I’ve tried enabling DMZ. Upnp is always on. I’ve tried another modem using port Forwarding and enabling DMZ. Tried different Ethernet cables. Different PS4. Still type 3. My provider is Contact Energy and I’m using their router which is the netcomm

cyril7
  #2620830 13-Dec-2020 10:10
Hi, has it always been the case while you have been on Contact, I could be wrong but I understood they use CG-NAT, if so you can port forward till the cows come home, and nothing will improve the situation.

 

Cyril

cyril7
  #2620844 13-Dec-2020 11:08
Hi, just an update on this, so it seems about 2weeks ago Contact moved to CG-NAT, so as mentioned above you are now behind a NAT you have no control over, so port forwards will no longer work, purhaps you need to change to a provider, Spark, Vodafone, Slingshot dont use CG-NAT and I am sure there are others, 2Deg use CG-NAT but you can ask for a public IP if you need it.

 

Cyril

capsnz2000

  #2620852 13-Dec-2020 11:33
Thank you so much for replying. Will Contact be able to turn off CGN for my network? I might ring them tomorrow. If not yes I might have to move to another provider. Thanx again



Linux
  #2620854 13-Dec-2020 11:54
You need to request a static IP

capsnz2000

  #2620890 13-Dec-2020 13:18
Would that cost extra? Any complications getting a static IP? Or should I just jump on another provider?

Oblivian
  #2620904 13-Dec-2020 14:04
2019 the world is running out of IPv4 space. What can we do..
2020 design network for cg-nat or share mobile switching space and IPs. Cut back on public range purchase
Write faq: it shouldn't effect day to day use of internet..

Also 2020:
Gaming networks start failing..

Oh, that sort of thing requires public IP4 space. Sorry. We can provide this type of service, however need to charge for that.

Yes, often a fee. And the address becomes static. Need to ensure you know what pinholes do, and how they work. Secure them. And don't play up, or an IP ban will have you pooched.

capsnz2000

  #2620907 13-Dec-2020 14:25
Oblivian: 2019 the world is running out of IPv4 space. What can we do..
2020 design network for cg-nat or share mobile switching space and IPs. Cut back on public range purchase
Write faq: it shouldn't effect day to day use of internet..

Also 2020:
Gaming networks start failing..

Oh, that sort of thing requires public IP4 space. Sorry. We can provide this type of service, however need to charge for that.

Yes, often a fee. And the address becomes static. Need to ensure you know what pinholes do, and how they work. Secure them. And don't play up, or an IP ban will have you pooched.


Thanx. Yup that sounds like a huge hassle for me. Looks like I’ll be jumping to another provider



Oblivian
  #2620911 13-Dec-2020 14:36
Just be warned. Not all ISPs are upfront about using the same system (some have no choice as they hang off the larger providers)

And many are also planning to move to the same. Its a cost cut on one hand, and earner on the other :)

capsnz2000

  #2620959 13-Dec-2020 17:14
Oblivian: Just be warned. Not all ISPs are upfront about using the same system (some have no choice as they hang off the larger providers)

And many are also planning to move to the same. Its a cost cut on one hand, and earner on the other :)


Would I be safe going with MyReublic? I’ve been with them before, they were my first choice

capsnz2000

  #2620960 13-Dec-2020 17:15
Myrepublic*

SomeoneSomewhere
  #2620969 13-Dec-2020 17:48
https://myrepublicnz.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/205248909-Everything-you-need-to-know-about-static-IPs

 

Looks like they do CG-NAT, so you would need either one of the Gamer plans or a static IP for $8/month.

 

I think Spark still do public dynamic IPs by default; they got in early and got buckets of IPs.

SATTV
  #2620999 13-Dec-2020 18:44
Voyager is a $15 one off if I recall, excellent ISP from all of my dealings with them. ( personally and professionally )

 

 

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

raytaylor
  #2621125 13-Dec-2020 23:19
Oblivian: 

Also 2020:
Gaming networks start failing..

 

 

 

The gaming networks should be designing their network architecture for customers behind a CG-NAT connection. There isnt really any reason not to as IPv4 exhaustion has been warned about for 10+ years now.  
Though most now support IPv6 (not sure if the OPs ISP does though) 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2621136 14-Dec-2020 01:49
capsnz2000:

Would I be safe going with MyReublic? I’ve been with them before, they were my first choice

 

Just do a quick search on here for multiple reasons on why to never go with MyRepublic. There are plenty of better providers out there that don't need to post marketing garbage.

 

To list a few in no particular order that don't use CG-NAT currently: Spark, Skinny, Voyager, Stuff Fibre & Orcon.

 

I would also include 2degrees in the list if you don't mind paying $10 extra per month for a Static IP.

 

Also note - there is no need for a Static IP for gaming. Do not do manual port-forwarding, do not use DMZ etc. Your router by default will be able to achieve a "Type 3" NAT on gaming consoles provided your provider doesn't use CG-NAT.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

nztim
  #2621151 14-Dec-2020 07:07
raytaylor:

Oblivian: 

Also 2020:
Gaming networks start failing..


 


The gaming networks should be designing their network architecture for customers behind a CG-NAT connection. There isnt really any reason not to as IPv4 exhaustion has been warned about for 10+ years now.  
Though most now support IPv6 (not sure if the OPs ISP does though) 



The problem here is that the gaming consoles used UPNP to dynamically open ports, that doesn't work when you have an extra NAT level




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

