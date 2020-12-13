capsnz2000:

Hi, has it always been the case while you have been on Contact, I could be wrong but I understood they use CG-NAT, if so you can port forward till the cows come home, and nothing will improve the situation.
Hi, just an update on this, so it seems about 2weeks ago Contact moved to CG-NAT, so as mentioned above you are now behind a NAT you have no control over, so port forwards will no longer work, purhaps you need to change to a provider, Spark, Vodafone, Slingshot dont use CG-NAT and I am sure there are others, 2Deg use CG-NAT but you can ask for a public IP if you need it.
Oblivian: 2019 the world is running out of IPv4 space. What can we do..
2020 design network for cg-nat or share mobile switching space and IPs. Cut back on public range purchase
Write faq: it shouldn't effect day to day use of internet..
Also 2020:
Gaming networks start failing..
Oh, that sort of thing requires public IP4 space. Sorry. We can provide this type of service, however need to charge for that.
Yes, often a fee. And the address becomes static. Need to ensure you know what pinholes do, and how they work. Secure them. And don't play up, or an IP ban will have you pooched.
Oblivian: Just be warned. Not all ISPs are upfront about using the same system (some have no choice as they hang off the larger providers)
And many are also planning to move to the same. Its a cost cut on one hand, and earner on the other :)
https://myrepublicnz.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/205248909-Everything-you-need-to-know-about-static-IPs
Looks like they do CG-NAT, so you would need either one of the Gamer plans or a static IP for $8/month.
I think Spark still do public dynamic IPs by default; they got in early and got buckets of IPs.
Voyager is a $15 one off if I recall, excellent ISP from all of my dealings with them. ( personally and professionally )
Oblivian:
Also 2020:
Gaming networks start failing..
The gaming networks should be designing their network architecture for customers behind a CG-NAT connection. There isnt really any reason not to as IPv4 exhaustion has been warned about for 10+ years now.
Though most now support IPv6 (not sure if the OPs ISP does though)
capsnz2000:
Would I be safe going with MyReublic? I’ve been with them before, they were my first choice
Just do a quick search on here for multiple reasons on why to never go with MyRepublic. There are plenty of better providers out there that don't need to post marketing garbage.
To list a few in no particular order that don't use CG-NAT currently: Spark, Skinny, Voyager, Stuff Fibre & Orcon.
I would also include 2degrees in the list if you don't mind paying $10 extra per month for a Static IP.
Also note - there is no need for a Static IP for gaming. Do not do manual port-forwarding, do not use DMZ etc. Your router by default will be able to achieve a "Type 3" NAT on gaming consoles provided your provider doesn't use CG-NAT.
