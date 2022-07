capsnz2000:



Would I be safe going with MyReublic? I’ve been with them before, they were my first choice

Just do a quick search on here for multiple reasons on why to never go with MyRepublic. There are plenty of better providers out there that don't need to post marketing garbage.

To list a few in no particular order that don't use CG-NAT currently: Spark, Skinny, Voyager, Stuff Fibre & Orcon.

I would also include 2degrees in the list if you don't mind paying $10 extra per month for a Static IP.

Also note - there is no need for a Static IP for gaming. Do not do manual port-forwarding, do not use DMZ etc. Your router by default will be able to achieve a "Type 3" NAT on gaming consoles provided your provider doesn't use CG-NAT.