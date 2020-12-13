capsnz2000:



2019 the world is running out of IPv4 space. What can we do..

2020 design network for cg-nat or share mobile switching space and IPs. Cut back on public range purchase

Write faq: it shouldn't effect day to day use of internet..



Also 2020:

Gaming networks start failing..



Oh, that sort of thing requires public IP4 space. Sorry. We can provide this type of service, however need to charge for that.



Yes, often a fee. And the address becomes static. Need to ensure you know what pinholes do, and how they work. Secure them. And don't play up, or an IP ban will have you pooched.