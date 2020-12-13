Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to get house ethernet going?
BSzombie

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#280412 13-Dec-2020 13:05
Send private message

I have a house ethernet system that was installed when we built the house. How do I use it?

nztim
2279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2620892 13-Dec-2020 13:20
Send private message

The top panel is your voice/dsl the bottom one is the ports around the house

You need a small Ethernet switch to patch those ports




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2620901 13-Dec-2020 13:53
Send private message

What a cluster f3ck, I would get a data cabler in to move all the phone terminated cables to the data panel below.

Anyway as Tim says the current four data terminated circuits can distribute the lan from your router.

Where currently is the router, what data circuits are with it, some photos might help.

Cyril

nztim
2279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2620902 13-Dec-2020 13:55
Send private message

It is a hodgepodge job just wasn’t going to say it




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Oblivian
6613 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2620903 13-Dec-2020 13:59
Send private message

Someone didn't ask a similar question, and decided to go and twist multiple outlets together and punch just one of them into the voice.

Rather than use patch leads to bridge.

A complete fail.

cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2620905 13-Dec-2020 14:12
Send private message

A warning, unless appropriately trained don't let your sparkie or security guy near data cabling.

Cyril

old3eyes
8834 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2620906 13-Dec-2020 14:23
Send private message

While it looks like a mess I suspect that the all the blue  pairs on the top panel are all tied together  and run to the phone outlets around the house.  If you put them all on jacks you will somehow have to tie the phone  jacks together as it looks like they are in a star wiring pattern. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Oblivian
6613 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2620909 13-Dec-2020 14:34
Send private message

The top unit, should have been one of these

Unless you have dedicated outlets for phone, and secondary for data

But hardly any do

https://www.officemax.co.nz/Technology/Computer-Accessories/Cables-Adaptors/DISTRIBUTION-MODULE-TELCO-DYNAMIX-8-PORTS-SECURITY-PORT-2467763



old3eyes
8834 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2621235 14-Dec-2020 11:32
Send private message

Oblivian: The top unit, should have been one of these

Unless you have dedicated outlets for phone, and secondary for data

But hardly any do

https://www.officemax.co.nz/Technology/Computer-Accessories/Cables-Adaptors/DISTRIBUTION-MODULE-TELCO-DYNAMIX-8-PORTS-SECURITY-PORT-2467763

 

Looks like a good unit.  I've book marked it for future reference.. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

