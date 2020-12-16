Every year we troop off to our bach in the wilds of Horowhenua and every year the cries of the youths get louder "why is the cell reception so poor here, how do I keep up my streak ?". So the question this year before we go is, is there a single device that will support multiple WiFi devices, will take a Sim (Voda, Spark, 2D), will work with all NZ 4G LTE frequency bands including B28 (700 MHz), that supports an external aerial, and can be mains powered. It will only be used for approximately 2 months a year.