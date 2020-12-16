Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) - Cellular Hotspot for Rural Location
prevaljo

126 posts

Master Geek


#280478 16-Dec-2020 20:37
Every year we troop off to our bach in the wilds of Horowhenua and every year the cries of the youths get louder "why is the cell reception so poor here, how do I keep up my streak ?".  So the question this year before we go is, is there a single device that will support multiple WiFi devices, will take a Sim (Voda, Spark, 2D), will work with all NZ 4G LTE frequency bands including B28 (700 MHz), that supports an external aerial, and can be mains powered.  It will only be used for approximately 2 months a year.

cyril7
8731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2623029 16-Dec-2020 20:44
Hi what part of the Horowhenua, I only ask as much of the areas villages have now been reticulated with UFB, maybe a better option?

Cyril

1024kb
958 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2623030 16-Dec-2020 20:49
Go Skinny.

Contractless, high performance Huawei B615 modem that you own, unlimited data @ $65/month - unless you don't want to use it then it's $0 until you reactivate. Using Spark network, performance depends on location but I get 180mb/s every day.

First month costs you $99 - that's including your modem ownership & your $65 unlimited data is free. Then it's $65/month. What's not to like?




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

prevaljo

126 posts

Master Geek


  #2623036 16-Dec-2020 21:06
cyril7: Hi what part of the Horowhenua, I only ask as much of the areas villages have now been reticulated with UFB, maybe a better option?

Cyril

 

Hi Cyril7, you're correct, we have fibre in the street but given I only want connectivity for short periods over the summer/autumn I didn't think UFB would be economic.



cyril7
8731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2623045 16-Dec-2020 21:16
Some RSPs allow month by month, I note many bachs around here e (waitarere) have connected but pretty sure they would be casual.

Cyril

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2623050 16-Dec-2020 21:46
If you want something that you just pop a SIM from a mobile phone into that does B28 try the Mikrotik Chateau LTE12

I will be playing with one in the new year but it on paper it seems to tick all your boxes




coffeebaron
5924 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623054 16-Dec-2020 22:02
Or a cheap B315 from trademe. Usually just a case of entering the correct APN to get it going.




Linux
8999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623067 16-Dec-2020 23:05
If coverage is that poor then really you need a really good setup with external antenna, I personally would get the fibre connected and look at Skinny for month to month term



nickb800
2635 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2623078 17-Dec-2020 06:28
cyril7: Some RSPs allow month by month, I note many bachs around here e (waitarere) have connected but pretty sure they would be casual.

Cyril

 

Voyager is one option - currently no connection fee and no term, $79 per month (I'm doing this for the bach this summer). Another option is Flip - $20 setup and $15 per week. 

richms
25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2623423 17-Dec-2020 19:35
Get the ONT install done now because it wont be free forever, and then do the month to month things. If you leave it a few years it may have a higher cost to get installed after copper is totally shut down if you do not have an active copper connection that you migrate at that time, since it will become a totally new connection.




Richard rich.ms

hsvhel
810 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2623443 17-Dec-2020 21:05
This is good info, currently looking at the same thing.

 

What's the deal with the govt funded install though, is there a min term for connection to an RSP? or can it be a month and then terminated?

Linux
8999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623490 17-Dec-2020 21:09
hsvhel:

 

This is good info, currently looking at the same thing.

 

What's the deal with the govt funded install though, is there a min term for connection to an RSP? or can it be a month and then terminated?

 

 

Min term would be a month for a connection on a zero term contract, The install of the fibre is different

hsvhel
810 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2623492 17-Dec-2020 21:21
Linux:

 

hsvhel:

 

This is good info, currently looking at the same thing.

 

What's the deal with the govt funded install though, is there a min term for connection to an RSP? or can it be a month and then terminated?

 

 

Min term would be a month for a connection on a zero term contract, The install of the fibre is different

 

 

Forgive my ignorance, but can you complete a fiber installation without having an active connection to an RSP?

 

Was under the impression they were govt funded on the basis there was a live connection

richms
25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2623511 17-Dec-2020 22:13
hsvhel:

 

Forgive my ignorance, but can you complete a fiber installation without having an active connection to an RSP?

 

Was under the impression they were govt funded on the basis there was a live connection

 

 

Chorus are going around places without a connection offering to install them, just done it at our rental that is empty at the moment so that I don't have to deal with being onsite to have it done at a later stage when it suits someone else. Zero cost, and the ONT is where I wanted it not in the easiest place for them to do it.




Richard rich.ms

