Currently with 2 degrees home broadband on fibre.

Std Fritzbox modem router with WiFi turned off.

This then connects by ethernet to a Google wifi network with 4 total Google wifi pucks through the house.

Where it starts to get complicated is I have a Tplink 24? Port switch connected to the Google wifi main Puck by ethernet.

A NAS plugged into the switch as well as the TV, xbox series X.

In the attic is a 5 port switch with cameras cabled into it and then this goes into the Google WiFi Puck that's up. there.

It all used to work until recently when the NAS played up and I had to disconnect most of the cables from the main switch and fritzbox etc and since then getting it all to play nice has been impossible.

Google wifi creates its own network with ip range

The devices connected to the tplink switch I'm not sure what ip they are getting as the switch usually has its own default ip and subsequent IPs it hands out.

All the cameras are offline

I want an easier to manage system where I replace the fritzbox with a decent mesh router, scrap Google wifi and have one simple network that can have a few other mesh points around the house and the main tplink switch just connects to the router and distributes ips to attached local hardwired evices.



Is the nighthawk wifi6 series something that will work?