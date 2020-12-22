Hi some of you may recall I assisted a friend sort out a Google WiFi setup a few months, I should point out that I did not recommend Google WiFi to her, nor would I as I regard it as a flawed product on several levels.

After it was giving her issues I was called in and sorted the double NAT out with a small managed switch, and then the stp issues when I added wired backhaul. Since then its run swimmingly for months, then at the beginning of December it all fell to bits, wired devices seem fine, but wireless devices connect but get no traffic, this includes a mix of iOS and Android devices.

Searching the Google help forums I find that a firmware release in late Nov (13099.118.19) seems to be the issue, one screwed up idea they have in this release is to prioritise traffic to a specific device that seems to be demanding, and allocate only 20% of understood available bandwidth to all other devices, not sure if this is the cause, however there is no way to turn this "feature" off other than a nasty work around that only lasts for a short period.

So just checking if other Geekzoners' using Google WiFi are experiencing the same issue, as I understand it, the issue effects all variants of Google WiFi and Nest units. Reading the help forums it seems Google are in denial of any issue, which is what i would expect.

My only thought, steer well clear of this product.

