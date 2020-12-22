Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google WiFi Disconnection issues
#280551 22-Dec-2020 12:14
Hi some of you may recall I assisted a friend sort out a Google WiFi setup a few months, I should point out that I did not recommend Google WiFi to her, nor would I as I regard it as a flawed product on several levels.

 

After it was giving her issues I was called in and sorted the double NAT out with a small managed switch, and then the stp issues when I added wired backhaul. Since then its run swimmingly for months, then at the beginning of December it all fell to bits, wired devices seem fine, but wireless devices connect but get no traffic, this includes a mix of iOS and Android devices.

 

Searching the Google help forums I find that a firmware release in late Nov (13099.118.19) seems to be the issue, one screwed up idea they have in this release is to prioritise traffic to a specific device that seems to be demanding, and allocate only 20% of understood available bandwidth to all other devices, not sure if this is the cause, however there is no way to turn this "feature" off other than a nasty work around that only lasts for a short period.

 

So just checking if other Geekzoners' using Google WiFi are experiencing the same issue, as I understand it, the issue effects all variants of Google WiFi and Nest units. Reading the help forums it seems Google are in denial of any issue, which is what i would expect.

 

My only thought, steer well clear of this product.

 

Cyril

 

 

  #2625582 22-Dec-2020 17:20
I'm running two Nest Minis and one Home Mini. I bought the Nest Minis in a two for one deal from Noel Leeming when they were officially released here earlier this year. One worked fine, the other was continually dropping out of Google Home, or telling me it couldn't find the Wi-Fi network. I eventually took it back and it was replaced. All ran well with both Nest Minis until about a month ago when they both started suffering from the same issues. It's easy to add them back, but of course one, or both, are suddenly not available when you want them. In all this time, my original 2 year old Home Mini has worked just fine and does not suffer from the same issues at all - it just works.

 

My Wi-Fi setup is a Netgear Orbi RBR50, with one satellite unit, with which I have had no other issues (apart from finding a bug in the Orbi Android app, which Netgear fixed promptly) - so no I don't have a Google Wi-Fi issue, but I do have a Google Nest issue and it seems I'm not alone based on a Google search.

 

Not sure if it's in any way related to what you are seeing @cyril7, but at this point in time, I consider the Nest Minis not fit for purpose.

  #2626191 24-Dec-2020 08:50
Hi Allan, the specific issue is general wireless lack of forwarding, although I suspect some wireless devices were occasionally getting traffic.

 

In the end the client has had enough of the Google solution, its given pain from day one, so I have installed a full Mikrotik cAP ac based solution managed by Capsman, problem solved, and way cheaper.

 

I should also add that my normal goto solution is UniFi WAPs with Mikrotik routing, however as this building (even though brand new) has no ceiling cabling (and is full tilt slab with concrete mid floor) I have to do with shelf placed WAPs and the cAP ac in its square case was more appealing than round APs. Obviously a cAP ac wireless performance is not as great as most UniFi models, due to concrete construction and the need for several WAPs I settled on the cAP ac's.

 

Cyril

  #2626206 24-Dec-2020 09:21
I have two FrtizBox 7490 in a mesh configuration (had three devices at one point but that is overkill for our house size so one is in the cupboard now). It just works and the devices can go through gigabit with no problem.




