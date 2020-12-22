YellowRabbit

Hi All,

I have Vodafone 4G Wireless internet for which Vodafone supplied a Huawei B818 4G Modem. The Wi-Fi on this unit is average at best, so as I have previously used ASUS equipment (DSL-AC68U and RT-AC68U units) I decided to buy a 4G-AC68U Modem/Router.

However, after unboxing it and installing the SIM card from the B818, it will not connect to Vodafone 4G.

I called Vodafone to see if I could obtain the correct APN Profile settings but they were of little help. After that, I tried calling ASUS Support in case there was a special settings somewhere that needed to be enabled or disabled and they simply referred me back to Vodafone. I tried Vodafone again (a couple of times in case I got an actual expert) but nada.

I have tried all manner of APN Profile settings (obtained mostly by frantic searching on the interwebs) but still a no go.

Has anyone else got this same set up and have it working? If so, can you supply me the APN Profile settings you have used?

Thanks in advance,

J