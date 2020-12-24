Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Need help setting up Mikrotik Dyna Dish 5's
KennyM

210 posts

Master Geek


#280574 24-Dec-2020 16:15
Send private message

Im looking for recommendations for someone to setup 2 pairs of DynaDish 5's, They are currently already installed and connected.

 

Based in Katikati, however they are running so provided there isnt an alignment issue it should be possible to do it remotely. (I may be able to help with alignment)

 

 

 

I gave it the typical kiwi give it a go, after many many hours of youtube and with my limited knowledge in networking and with zero mikrotik knowledge going into it - I've reached the point that i think i need to pay someone to start it over.

 

Ive asked a couple of people but due to already having the hardware I need someone who has knowledge with them.

 

1 link is 5km's, the 2nd link is 3km's

 

 

 

Im around over xmas but could be a job for in the new year.

 

 

Create new topic
cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626509 24-Dec-2020 17:59
Send private message

You say already installed and connected so is there an issue? or is the issue how to interface with the working links.

Cyril

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
KennyM

210 posts

Master Geek


  #2626554 24-Dec-2020 20:52
Send private message

It is connected, and it does function.

 

But I feel the speed is no where what it should be.
But mostly there is a delay when connecting to services(website, tv on demand, anything really), i think its some sort of routing issue.
There is a LOT of settings i dont understand and cant even find explanations for (like power settings)

 

I think it best to have them reset by an expert and start from the beginning.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 