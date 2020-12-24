Im looking for recommendations for someone to setup 2 pairs of DynaDish 5's, They are currently already installed and connected.

Based in Katikati, however they are running so provided there isnt an alignment issue it should be possible to do it remotely. (I may be able to help with alignment)

I gave it the typical kiwi give it a go, after many many hours of youtube and with my limited knowledge in networking and with zero mikrotik knowledge going into it - I've reached the point that i think i need to pay someone to start it over.





Ive asked a couple of people but due to already having the hardware I need someone who has knowledge with them.

1 link is 5km's, the 2nd link is 3km's

Im around over xmas but could be a job for in the new year.