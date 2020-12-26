Hi,
I would like to switch to fibre. You can buy a new modem from spark just over $100.
But can you install software on this modem - the manual doesn't help
https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/spark-smart-modem.html
Tia
install what software? You really need to provide more information
Pinpoint: I would like to install VPN software
Why do you want to install it on the modem?
No.
Cheers - N
There are no routers out there that you can just "install VPN software" onto. Many routers come with VPN capabilities for outbound or inbound VPN capabilitites depending on your requirements, but it's not something you can just add to a router unless you're looking at high end routers where licencing comes into play.
I thought they wanted to install PACMAN on the router :P
Since TVs were mentioned. Geo-Bypass is the reason I'd say.
Some older routers will allow for a PPTP connection to be made as their wan connection, some VPN providers still support that but as its now widely regarded as totally insecure the support for it is dropping. I did use an old TP link with PPTP on my TV and bluray player in the past to make it appear in different countries but those were so CPU hobbled that they could barely pass enough traffic for a 1080p stream of live TV.
I thought so too but can't assume anything. If that's the case, it impacts everyone on the network when it could be possible to buy a router with built-in VPN client and put in a separate LAN inside the network, only for the TV and other devices that need it.
For this sort of thing you really want something that can run openwrt or one of the derivitives of it, as that has support for all sorts of cool things for VPN etc. It supports openvpn which almost all commercial VPN providers will support. Speeds you get will vary depending on the CPU in the device but some of the current travel routers for $20-30 are good enough for watching streaming content from other countries.
