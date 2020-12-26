Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Software installation on spark modem
#280589 26-Dec-2020 15:34
Hi,


I would like to switch to fibre. You can buy a new modem from spark just over $100.

But can you install software on this modem - the manual doesn't help

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/spark-smart-modem.html 

Tia

  #2626939 26-Dec-2020 15:39
install what software? You really need to provide more information

  #2626941 26-Dec-2020 15:44
I would like to install VPN software

  #2626942 26-Dec-2020 15:47
Pinpoint: I would like to install VPN software

 

Why do you want to install it on the modem?



  #2626943 26-Dec-2020 15:50
Why not? All devices in the house use iy without having to install it on all devices. + they don't work on my tv.

  #2626947 26-Dec-2020 16:12
No.

 

  #2626948 26-Dec-2020 16:32
There are no routers out there that you can just "install VPN software" onto. Many routers come with VPN capabilities for outbound or inbound VPN capabilitites depending on your requirements, but it's not something you can just add to a router unless you're looking at high end routers where licencing comes into play.

 

 

  #2626962 26-Dec-2020 17:07
I thought they wanted to install PACMAN on the router :P



  #2626966 26-Dec-2020 17:27
sbiddle:

There are no routers out there that you can just "install VPN software" onto. Many routers come with VPN capabilities for outbound or inbound VPN capabilitites depending on your requirements, but it's not something you can just add to a router unless you're looking at high end routers where licencing comes into play.


 




Thank you. This is helpful. Instead of a just "no"

I believe the VPN giys from Ghost recommended this. Ill talk to then again

Cheers

  #2626975 26-Dec-2020 18:26
What are you trying to achieve? VPN in general will negatively impact broadband performance and having it on your router will basically affect all devices at home, even those which don't need a VPN for specific requirements.




  #2627010 26-Dec-2020 19:59
Since TVs were mentioned. Geo-Bypass is the reason I'd say.

  #2627015 26-Dec-2020 20:19
Oblivian:

Since TVs were mentioned. Geo-Bypass is the reason I'd say.



I thought so too but can't assume anything. If that's the case, it impacts everyone on the network when it could be possible to buy a router with built-in VPN client and put in a separate LAN inside the network, only for the TV and other devices that need it.




  #2627026 26-Dec-2020 21:26
Some older routers will allow for a PPTP connection to be made as their wan connection, some VPN providers still support that but as its now widely regarded as totally insecure the support for it is dropping. I did use an old TP link with PPTP on my TV and bluray player in the past to make it appear in different countries but those were so CPU hobbled that they could barely pass enough traffic for a 1080p stream of live TV.




  #2627027 26-Dec-2020 21:33
freitasm:
Oblivian:

Since TVs were mentioned. Geo-Bypass is the reason I'd say.



I thought so too but can't assume anything. If that's the case, it impacts everyone on the network when it could be possible to buy a router with built-in VPN client and put in a separate LAN inside the network, only for the TV and other devices that need it.


Yup. Thats the case, well one reason anyway.

A router would be connected to the mode.and than straight to the tv?

Any suggestions one type of router?

  #2627029 26-Dec-2020 21:42
Pinpoint:

Yup. Thats the case, well one reason anyway.

A router would be connected to the mode.and than straight to the tv?

Any suggestions one type of router?

 

For this sort of thing you really want something that can run openwrt or one of the derivitives of it, as that has support for all sorts of cool things for VPN etc. It supports openvpn which almost all commercial VPN providers will support. Speeds you get will vary depending on the CPU in the device but some of the current travel routers for $20-30 are good enough for watching streaming content from other countries.

 

 




  #2627030 26-Dec-2020 21:47
richms:

Pinpoint:

Yup. Thats the case, well one reason anyway.

A router would be connected to the mode.and than straight to the tv?

Any suggestions one type of router?


For this sort of thing you really want something that can run openwrt or one of the derivitives of it, as that has support for all sorts of cool things for VPN etc. It supports openvpn which almost all commercial VPN providers will support. Speeds you get will vary depending on the CPU in the device but some of the current travel routers for $20-30 are good enough for watching streaming content from other countries.


 



No idea what you are saying in the first bit lol.

Ok that seems to be very reasonable :)

What other cool things can you do with it :)

