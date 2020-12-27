Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#280600 27-Dec-2020 20:10
Does anyone have the Ubiquiti Network airCube ACB-AC? If so what is the Wi-Fi coverage like, looking to install one at the in-laws, however it needs to work! and work well in their 90 square Meter new timber build. Internet connection will be from a Ethernet cable run from the sister in-law place on the same property.

  #2627307 28-Dec-2020 09:29
I have run one for the last year. Has been good. Wifi coverage seems good overall, hard to quantify. I was previously using a NF8AC as wifi access point, the aircube was better than that for me. Good speeds from the Ethernet ports in it too, was getting ~500Mbps from my fibre connection with it.

I have a mint aircube with original packaging if you’d like a second hand one. Purchased PB Tech on 11/11/19. $80 plus courier (or west Auckland pickup) and it’s yours.

Cheers,
Joseph

  #2627496 28-Dec-2020 20:02
josephhinvest: I have run one for the last year. Has been good. Wifi coverage seems good overall, hard to quantify. I was previously using a NF8AC as wifi access point, the aircube was better than that for me. Good speeds from the Ethernet ports in it too, was getting ~500Mbps from my fibre connection with it.

I have a mint aircube with original packaging if you’d like a second hand one. Purchased PB Tech on 11/11/19. $80 plus courier (or west Auckland pickup) and it’s yours.

Cheers,
Joseph


Cheers Joesph, sent a pm to you

  #2627497 28-Dec-2020 20:43
I haven't had much luck with mine that I installed at my Dad's but their house is pretty huge. I'm going to put in some access points in about three locations instead of the one aircube in the lounge. My stepmum reckoned there was constant buffering on the TV but I had that hardwired so it was more likely their service (rural) 

