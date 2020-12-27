

I have run one for the last year. Has been good. Wifi coverage seems good overall, hard to quantify. I was previously using a NF8AC as wifi access point, the aircube was better than that for me. Good speeds from the Ethernet ports in it too, was getting ~500Mbps from my fibre connection with it.



I have a mint aircube with original packaging if you’d like a second hand one. Purchased PB Tech on 11/11/19. $80 plus courier (or west Auckland pickup) and it’s yours.



Joseph