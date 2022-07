Welcome to Geekzone, Dave

In my experience, ISP-supplied modems are pretty good for basic needs, but start to fall short when your needs increase. It sounds like you have a bit of gear connected. You'd think 10 devices would be fine, but I was (and have seen others) getting a bit frustrated around that level with my own home needs and DVRs, tablets, laptops etc for a busy house with teenagers.

If you are a bit of a tech-head, have a look at Unifi gear (perhaps use the Geekzone web site search function at the top and search the forums for Unifi. That gear needs a software 'controller', but there is a geekzone community controller so you don't need to have your own. We do SMB IT stuff and that is the main series of WiFi gear we use with great success, as it is a reasonable balance between price and reperformance, while (in our experience) being highly reliable over the 7+ years we have been supplying and supporting that range. We mostly use the ceiling mounted flying saucers, but are increasingly using the tall and skinny UniFi Mesh gear where appropriate.

Hopefully others may chime in with their experience with consumer-level gear.

Does the one access point currently give sufficient coverage or might you be able to use this exercise to add better cover as well, possibly with multiple access points around the house?

Good luck!