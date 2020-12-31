Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Unify AP error message and switch question
#280639 31-Dec-2020 00:02
I just installed unfi controller (v6.0.43) and two UAP-AC-LR's with mesh.
Looking at the MAP function tab - it seems to be working well sharing connected devices on the AP's.
FYI - I am doing this as I previously had multiple wifi access points with different names to service my house and with new devices coming into the house such as wifi lights etc - i want to hang them off the same wifi network.

My questions are:

Q1

In my controller under ALERTS - it says "The UniFi Controller data partition is nearly full. Only 256 MB of 237 GB free".
Yet while 237GB refers to my M.2 C drive with my operating system - have more free space than this.
Any idea why the error message or how to allocate more space to the unifi data partition?
FYI - I have subsequent to installation deleted data from my c drive and the alert has gone away.

Q2

Also I have a vodafone ultra hub which I have connected the Unifi AP's too. Each has its own power block.
I saw PB Tech sells 

- Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-60W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE Switch with 4 x PoE (Max 60W)
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI10081/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-60W-8-Port-Gigabit-Mana?qr=related-view 

 

- Ubiquiti UniFi Security Gateway USG, Enterprise Gateway Router with 3 x Gigabit RJ45 Advanced FireWall, VLAN, VPN, Radius Server
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI1156/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Security-Gateway-USG-Enterprise-Gat?qr=related-view 


However even after reading - I cannot see the purpose of these switches or if they would benefit me?
Can someone please explain whether I should also install a switch for my AP's?


Cheers

  #2628285 31-Dec-2020 07:26
The only benefit of a POE switch is that it enables you to eliminate the 2 x POE injectors. It won't make any other difference.

 

The USG is a router, not a switch. It is designed to replace your primary router.

 

 

  #2628286 31-Dec-2020 07:30
Hi

 

The PoE switch reduces clutter by powering your APs and potentially other gear directly from the switch instead of the device needing a power brick.  It's a nice-to-have.  Awesome for IP phones so they need only one cable instead of two.  You can even get small PoE powered switches, so if you need to split a network cable in a remote location, again you don't need a power brick.  Have a quick look at the table here for more ideas: https://www.semiconductorstore.com/blog/2014/devices-that-can-be-powered-with-poe/657/ 

 

The USG is an advanced router.  It would potentially replace the Vodafone Ultra Hub.  Not really of benefit unless you are wanting to do some tricky stuff.  For your average home, I always recommend sticking with the ISP-supplied router so troubleshooting it is their responsibility.

 

Cheers




  #2628387 31-Dec-2020 10:28
Thank you for your responses. 

