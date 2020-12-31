I just installed unfi controller (v6.0.43) and two UAP-AC-LR's with mesh.

Looking at the MAP function tab - it seems to be working well sharing connected devices on the AP's.

FYI - I am doing this as I previously had multiple wifi access points with different names to service my house and with new devices coming into the house such as wifi lights etc - i want to hang them off the same wifi network.



My questions are:



Q1



In my controller under ALERTS - it says "The UniFi Controller data partition is nearly full. Only 256 MB of 237 GB free".

Yet while 237GB refers to my M.2 C drive with my operating system - have more free space than this.

Any idea why the error message or how to allocate more space to the unifi data partition?

FYI - I have subsequent to installation deleted data from my c drive and the alert has gone away.



Q2



Also I have a vodafone ultra hub which I have connected the Unifi AP's too. Each has its own power block.

I saw PB Tech sells



- Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-60W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE Switch with 4 x PoE (Max 60W)

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI10081/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-60W-8-Port-Gigabit-Mana?qr=related-view

- Ubiquiti UniFi Security Gateway USG, Enterprise Gateway Router with 3 x Gigabit RJ45 Advanced FireWall, VLAN, VPN, Radius Server

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI1156/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Security-Gateway-USG-Enterprise-Gat?qr=related-view





However even after reading - I cannot see the purpose of these switches or if they would benefit me?

Can someone please explain whether I should also install a switch for my AP's?





Cheers











