If I have a computer with a 900mbps internet connection and an internal Ethernet adapter with a spec of 10/100mbps, I accept that the best download speed I can expect is around the 80 - 90mbps marks.

However, if I then use a USB Ethernet adapter of Gigabit spec, I presume downloads would be around 400mbps if connected to a USB2.0 port, or in the 700 - 800mbps range if a USB3.0 port?? Is this correct?

Tks.