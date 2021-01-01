Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
johny99

#280667 1-Jan-2021 21:58
Happy New Year all, 

 

where do I start?  During lunch with the in-laws today at their new build, we got discussing how their internet connection would work. They are unsure at how the sparky has configured the run of Ethernet cable from the sister in-laws place on the same property, so I went and had a look. I found two complete cat 6 cables sticking out of the wall (one cable in two separate locations), in the new build. But only one cat 6 end can be found in the property where it will be feed from, sticking up next to the router.

 

Puzzled I questions the in-laws, to have them inform me that the sparky split/joined the two cables under their house.... alarm bells, but not to alarm them just yet I thought I would post here to clarify, now I could not see the so called join, as the insulation was covering it and I did not want to start taking this down, as i would have been questioned as what I was up to...

 

I am hoping the sparky has wired it up thinking 10/100 is enough, as in only using 2 pairs on each run in the new build, but i'm also in the mind frame of telling the mother in-law to contact the electrical outfit and instruct them to come back and do it properly (I feel sorry for this sparky who is about to get their head and balls stuck in a waste disposal unit!).

 

Suppose my actual question is would the connection work (albeit poorly) if they have split all the pairs off to two different locations??? I do not believe it will, but having never tried or even complemented this idea, I am happy to be proven wrong.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2629062 1-Jan-2021 22:09
same concept as those 2 port passive splitter adaptors really...

 

 

Gotta ask though, are you fully sure you weren't the sparky :P




johny99

  #2629065 1-Jan-2021 22:21
Funny Guy, No

rphenix
  #2629068 1-Jan-2021 22:27
The sparky probably doesn't know data cabling and is treating it like old phone wiring.  Ask them to send someone back who knows about ethernet wiring many electricians don't know about twisted pairs, electrical interference or the concept of structured cabling.



BlakJak
  #2629069 1-Jan-2021 22:32
Until you can trace the cabling and figure out the pinouts it's impossible to say what they've done. If you eyeball all three ends and determine whether there's a mix of coloured pairs or all of them are present...

 

Otherwise you may have to physically trace the cabling to find out where it's gone. 

 

A cable tester will prove you have all 4 pairs end-to-end for valid ethernet purposes, if you don't, then I would indeed be challenging the sparky as to what it was they thought they were doing.




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2629072 1-Jan-2021 22:34
johny99: Funny Guy, No

 

you know i had to :P




BlakJak
  #2629074 1-Jan-2021 22:37
rphenix:

 

The sparky probably doesn't know data cabling and is treating it like old phone wiring.  Ask them to send someone back who knows about ethernet wiring many electricians don't know about twisted pairs, electrical interference or the concept of structured cabling.

 

 

Electricians who do data cabling work without knowing what they're doing wreck it for all of those who are actually trying to get it right.

 

I Know that people generally look down their noses at electricians doing datacomms work but I know some who do it very well. I think it's easy to judge from the comfort of our armchairs.

 

Treat it as any other thing - reward those who do a good job, and avoid those who don't.  But we need to be careful about making generalisations.




SomeoneSomewhere
  #2629088 2-Jan-2021 01:08
*shrugs* We had to confirm with a commercial architect that they actually wanted structured Cat6 installed, because the plans came through with 20x 'phone jack'.

 

Call the sparky and ask what was installed and why, rather than playing telephone.



Goosey
  #2629244 2-Jan-2021 10:56
Im assuming this is a "granny flat" on an existing property. 

 

Suspect the sparky has run the cable from the main home thinking the granny flat can piggy back off that first main home for phone and internet. 

 

If this second dwelling is a seperate title (which sounds like its not), then I think you could always get your own fibre connection. 

 

Question, how was the main water and sewer connected? (suspect from the main dwelling and not direct to the street)?

 

 

 

I think at best (and easiest), a second connection from the main house ONT to the granny flat is going to be your answer?

 

EDIT: You only need one cable for a second wifi point in bridge mode.... not sure about how the phone would work, but you could always use long range cordless? (Or set up the flat with phone only then get a long range AP to provide wifi)?

 

 

 

 

