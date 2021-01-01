Happy New Year all,

where do I start? During lunch with the in-laws today at their new build, we got discussing how their internet connection would work. They are unsure at how the sparky has configured the run of Ethernet cable from the sister in-laws place on the same property, so I went and had a look. I found two complete cat 6 cables sticking out of the wall (one cable in two separate locations), in the new build. But only one cat 6 end can be found in the property where it will be feed from, sticking up next to the router.

Puzzled I questions the in-laws, to have them inform me that the sparky split/joined the two cables under their house.... alarm bells, but not to alarm them just yet I thought I would post here to clarify, now I could not see the so called join, as the insulation was covering it and I did not want to start taking this down, as i would have been questioned as what I was up to...

I am hoping the sparky has wired it up thinking 10/100 is enough, as in only using 2 pairs on each run in the new build, but i'm also in the mind frame of telling the mother in-law to contact the electrical outfit and instruct them to come back and do it properly (I feel sorry for this sparky who is about to get their head and balls stuck in a waste disposal unit!).

Suppose my actual question is would the connection work (albeit poorly) if they have split all the pairs off to two different locations??? I do not believe it will, but having never tried or even complemented this idea, I am happy to be proven wrong.