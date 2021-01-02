My controller has been prompting me to upgrade for the last few weeks or month or so - today as I had nothing better to do I took the plunge, made a backup of 6.0.36 and upgraded.

I patiently gave it 10 or so minutes then came back to access it via my usual URL of fqdn:8443 and got ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED

I then went to the IP of my Cloud Key and got offered a Controller and a Protect button which took me to fqdn/network and I could access the controller again.

But now I'm in nothing is connected ot the unifi cloud or accessible from outside, nor can I find the Remote Access tab in the controller to turn the cloud connection back on. Also went to unifi.ui.com and logged in and that also couldn't discover my controller.

This is a headache I can do without right now...

Has anyone else had an issue like this? I would have thought a small version upgrade like this wouldnt have yielded such dramatic results?