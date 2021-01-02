Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Arghhhh! UNIFI upgrade from 6.0.36 to 6.0.43 - What on earth is going on..???!?!?!
My controller has been prompting me to upgrade for the last few weeks or month or so - today as I had nothing better to do I took the plunge, made a backup of 6.0.36 and upgraded.

 

I patiently gave it 10 or so minutes then came back to access it via my usual URL of fqdn:8443 and got ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED

 

I then went to the IP of my Cloud Key and got offered a Controller and a Protect button which took me to fqdn/network and I could access the controller again.

 

But now I'm in nothing is connected ot the unifi cloud or accessible from outside, nor can I find the Remote Access tab in the controller to turn the cloud connection back on. Also went to unifi.ui.com and logged in and that also couldn't discover my controller.

 

This is a headache I can do without right now...

 

Has anyone else had an issue like this? I would have thought a small version upgrade like this wouldnt have yielded such dramatic results?

Have you tried clearing old cookies and cache from your browser?  I think I had a similar issue recently with one of the UniFi 'updates'.

I went from (I think) x.41 to x.43 yesterday, and it unhelpfully reprovisioned all unifi devices, causing every unifi device to drop. Normally a controller update doesn't cause a reprovision of every device - even firmware updates can be rolling so not every AP drops at the same time.

RunningMan:

 

I went from (I think) x.41 to x.43 yesterday, and it unhelpfully reprovisioned all unifi devices, causing every unifi device to drop. Normally a controller update doesn't cause a reprovision of every device - even firmware updates can be rolling so not every AP drops at the same time.

 

 

Wow! thats odd and Annoying



Ok, i've discovered whats going on.

 

My cloud key updated to 2.0.24 which inturn updated my Unifi Controller to 6.0.0.43 and Unifi Protect to 1.16.9

 

The 2.0.24 pretty much changed and migrated all the SSO sign-ons see here https://community.ui.com/releases/UniFi-Cloud-Key-Firmware-2-0-24/b6684f1e-8542-4660-bc0b-74e0634448e8

 

I spotted an invitiation email from Ubiquiti which was sent to my Ubiquiti account email which then re-adopted my controller back in the SSO cloud. But wait theres more...

 

The protect controller used to be accessed with the same SSO account at protect.ui.com but now can only be accessed at unifi.ui.com

 

The IOS app I use also showed my old Protect instance as offline and I wasnt able to add a new one, but I deleted the old instance then logged out of the IOS app and back in again and it appeared again.

 

Must admit not a lot of chat of chat about this on the ubiquiti communnity forums whcih im surprised about - maybe I am just blind and comepltely missed the memo so to speak.

 

As with all Ubiquiti upgrade Caveat Emptor... I should have, as I usually do, done the research first.

