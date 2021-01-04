Just a (hopefully) quick question please?
Assuming stock Orcon firmware, with the Netcomm NF4V, can I modify the DHCP range from the default of 192.168.24.0/24?
TIA.
Forgot to mention, that CIDR conflicts with a corporate VPN CIDR that I connect to.
cyril7: Hi sorry don't have one in front of me to test, but most of these residential routers will automatically move the dhcp pool when you adjust the lan interface subnet.
Personally I always cast aside isp provided routers and use something like a mikrotik or fortigate.
Cyril
Fair enough. Cheers.
Hi,
I've got the NF4V, running stock firmware (not Orcon).
I can change the DHCP Scope in Advanced Setup > LAN.
On this page you can set the device address, DHCP Start / END & DNS.
Several years ago, I accidentally discovered that using 192.168.0.0/24 on the internal network caused upstream outages - the orcon DHCP server that provided your public IP address was on that subnet, and the router firmware couldn't cope with DHCP renewals externally to the same IP subnet as the internal LAN.
I've no idea if this has been fixed in recent years, as I've never bothered to check.
Never-the-less, I'd recommend avoiding 192.168.0.0/24 internally just in case...