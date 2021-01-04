Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) Modifying Netcomm NF4V DHCP range
zaptor

734 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280697 4-Jan-2021 10:50
Send private message

Just a (hopefully) quick question please?

 

Assuming stock Orcon firmware, with the Netcomm NF4V, can I modify the DHCP range from the default of 192.168.24.0/24?

 

TIA.

Create new topic
zaptor

734 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2630047 4-Jan-2021 10:51
Send private message

Forgot to mention, that CIDR conflicts with a corporate VPN CIDR that I connect to.

zaptor

734 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2630145 4-Jan-2021 11:41
Send private message

Bump. Anyone? Please?

cyril7
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2630208 4-Jan-2021 13:10
Send private message

Hi sorry don't have one in front of me to test, but most of these residential routers will automatically move the dhcp pool when you adjust the lan interface subnet.

Personally I always cast aside isp provided routers and use something like a mikrotik or fortigate.

Cyril



zaptor

734 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2630224 4-Jan-2021 14:11
Send private message

cyril7: Hi sorry don't have one in front of me to test, but most of these residential routers will automatically move the dhcp pool when you adjust the lan interface subnet.

Personally I always cast aside isp provided routers and use something like a mikrotik or fortigate.

Cyril

 

Fair enough. Cheers.

migrif
77 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2630227 4-Jan-2021 14:18
Send private message

Hi,

 

I've got the NF4V, running stock firmware (not Orcon).

I can change the DHCP Scope in Advanced Setup > LAN. 

 

On this page you can set the device address, DHCP Start / END & DNS. 

zaptor

734 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2630239 4-Jan-2021 14:37
Send private message

migrif:

 

Hi,

 

I've got the NF4V, running stock firmware (not Orcon).

I can change the DHCP Scope in Advanced Setup > LAN. 

 

On this page you can set the device address, DHCP Start / END & DNS. 

 

 

Thanks @migrif.

 

Well, that's interesting. Will look into that.

jamesrt
1238 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2630329 4-Jan-2021 21:16
Send private message

Several years ago, I accidentally discovered that using 192.168.0.0/24 on the internal network caused upstream outages - the orcon DHCP server that provided your public IP address was on that subnet, and the router firmware couldn't cope with DHCP renewals externally to the same IP subnet as the internal LAN. 

 

I've no idea if this has been fixed in recent years, as I've never bothered to check.

 

Never-the-less, I'd recommend avoiding 192.168.0.0/24 internally just in case...

Create new topic





