This is what I do.

I've got UniFi Access Points + an Edgerouter 4.

Edgerouter is configured like so:

On the UniFi network I've created 2x networks with the VLAN's specified (90,95):

Then on the Wireless network I've specified the corresponding network:

Just note - if you have third party smart switches you'll also need to pass (trunk) these VLAN's across to your UniFi access points.

On the Edgerouter you'll need firewall rules to prevent cross-VLAN communication as by default it'll route across VLAN's. Follow this guide to secure things off: https://help.ui.com/hc/en-us/articles/218889067-EdgeRouter-How-to-Create-a-Guest-LAN-Firewall-Rule