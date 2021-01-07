Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Unifi Dream Machine with MyRepublic Fibre
kiwind

#280754 7-Jan-2021 23:29
Soon to set up a Unifi Dream Machine (UDM) with MyRepublic fibre delivered over Chorus Auckland network.

 

 

 

I think/hope I've got it all nailed for settings, but if anyone has any tips to offer, I'd welcome them!

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Andy

michaelmurfy
  #2632141 8-Jan-2021 00:48
MyRepublic is simply DHCP without VLAN. So, it is plug and play.

 

If you're signing up to MyRepublic - I, along with many others would recommend almost any other ISP over MyRepublic.




quickymart
  #2632207 8-Jan-2021 07:51
Friends don't let friends join My Republic. Good luck if you need any support from them at all, for anything, ever.

nztim
  #2632612 8-Jan-2021 22:29
Any RSP but them




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Jase2985
  #2632644 9-Jan-2021 07:03
i love how pretty much non of the replies address anything the OP asks.

 

When was the last time you saw a thread about the poor performance of my republic in the last 6 months? there isnt any, do any of you use my republic? didn't think so either.

 

i dont see you in threads about Vodafone bagging them all the time.

 

 

k1w1k1d
  #2632670 9-Jan-2021 09:30
Sorry kiwind, I don't know anything about setting up your Unifi thingy. The limit of my knowledge was recently setting up a HG659 to extend our wi-fi to the bedrooms.

 

I have been with MyRepublic on the Enable network in Christchurch for over six years.

 

Our internet connection has been rock solid. Like many of their customers we did have a drop in evening download speeds a few years ago. They eventually solved the issue, but got a lot of bad press at the time.

 

We were on a 100/20 plan with landline and this was upgraded to 900/500 a couple of years ago for the same price($99). 

 

So not everyone on here hates them. Maybe I will change my mind if we do have issues and have to contact them, but until then I am quite happy. 

kiwind

  #2632977 10-Jan-2021 08:25
Thanks all for the comments, including the negative ones about MyRepublic.

 

I've stuck with MyRepublic for now, and I have to say the small amount of support needed, to change the date & time of the switch-over was excellent. 

 

No complaints with the service a couple of days in, and it's likely only to be for a few months so here's hoping there are no issues!

 

UniFi Dream Machine - awesome - stoked with the purchase. Expandability in new build house (when it's built) was the reason for choosing it.

 

Cheers, Andy

snnet
  #2635085 13-Jan-2021 22:58
A friend of mine has used MyRepublic for years and swears by them - I've not had any experience with them myself but am aware of the extremely high regard the majority of the forum members hold for them :D



D1023319
  #2635181 14-Jan-2021 06:22
Hi

For my information - why have you purchased a Unifi Dream machine?


From my reading of the bumpf - I am unsure what this $625 device from PB tech

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI2200/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Dream-Machine?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQiA0fr_BRDaARIsAABw4EuntCzsh5VPFGrkCDGz3zNTh72DL3El_5lqedtLpEDHpy3TBCpQ6ucaAqRfEALw_wcB

provides over buying a couple of Unifi access points?


Cheers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

kiwind

  #2635318 14-Jan-2021 11:41
D1023319:

 

Hi

For my information - why have you purchased a Unifi Dream machine?

From my reading of the bumpf - I am unsure what this $625 device from PB tech
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI2200/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Dream-Machine?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQiA0fr_BRDaARIsAABw4EuntCzsh5VPFGrkCDGz3zNTh72DL3El_5lqedtLpEDHpy3TBCpQ6ucaAqRfEALw_wcB
provides over buying a couple of Unifi access points?

Cheers

 

 

 

 

 

I'm familiar with the UniFi control software, and use it at another location where I've got the USG, CloudKey 2, 2xAPs, 8 port POE switch and 3 security cameras.  This was for a much smaller house (80sqm) where there are a range of existing IoT devices which I wanted on their own VLAN, with a single device I can access remotely and didn't have to start from scratch to learn about it.

 

Remote access from anywhere to troubleshoot was important. 

 

Also, I picked up a 2 month old one for $400 so was good value. Expansion ability in future if I decide to for this location.

 

 

