Sorry kiwind, I don't know anything about setting up your Unifi thingy. The limit of my knowledge was recently setting up a HG659 to extend our wi-fi to the bedrooms.

I have been with MyRepublic on the Enable network in Christchurch for over six years.

Our internet connection has been rock solid. Like many of their customers we did have a drop in evening download speeds a few years ago. They eventually solved the issue, but got a lot of bad press at the time.

We were on a 100/20 plan with landline and this was upgraded to 900/500 a couple of years ago for the same price($99).

So not everyone on here hates them. Maybe I will change my mind if we do have issues and have to contact them, but until then I am quite happy.