Soon to set up a Unifi Dream Machine (UDM) with MyRepublic fibre delivered over Chorus Auckland network.
I think/hope I've got it all nailed for settings, but if anyone has any tips to offer, I'd welcome them!
Cheers
Andy
MyRepublic is simply DHCP without VLAN. So, it is plug and play.
If you're signing up to MyRepublic - I, along with many others would recommend almost any other ISP over MyRepublic.
Friends don't let friends join My Republic. Good luck if you need any support from them at all, for anything, ever.
i love how pretty much non of the replies address anything the OP asks.
When was the last time you saw a thread about the poor performance of my republic in the last 6 months? there isnt any, do any of you use my republic? didn't think so either.
i dont see you in threads about Vodafone bagging them all the time.
Sorry kiwind, I don't know anything about setting up your Unifi thingy. The limit of my knowledge was recently setting up a HG659 to extend our wi-fi to the bedrooms.
I have been with MyRepublic on the Enable network in Christchurch for over six years.
Our internet connection has been rock solid. Like many of their customers we did have a drop in evening download speeds a few years ago. They eventually solved the issue, but got a lot of bad press at the time.
We were on a 100/20 plan with landline and this was upgraded to 900/500 a couple of years ago for the same price($99).
So not everyone on here hates them. Maybe I will change my mind if we do have issues and have to contact them, but until then I am quite happy.
Thanks all for the comments, including the negative ones about MyRepublic.
I've stuck with MyRepublic for now, and I have to say the small amount of support needed, to change the date & time of the switch-over was excellent.
No complaints with the service a couple of days in, and it's likely only to be for a few months so here's hoping there are no issues!
UniFi Dream Machine - awesome - stoked with the purchase. Expandability in new build house (when it's built) was the reason for choosing it.
Cheers, Andy
A friend of mine has used MyRepublic for years and swears by them - I've not had any experience with them myself but am aware of the extremely high regard the majority of the forum members hold for them :D
Hi
For my information - why have you purchased a Unifi Dream machine?
From my reading of the bumpf - I am unsure what this $625 device from PB tech
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI2200/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Dream-Machine?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQiA0fr_BRDaARIsAABw4EuntCzsh5VPFGrkCDGz3zNTh72DL3El_5lqedtLpEDHpy3TBCpQ6ucaAqRfEALw_wcB
provides over buying a couple of Unifi access points?
Cheers
I'm familiar with the UniFi control software, and use it at another location where I've got the USG, CloudKey 2, 2xAPs, 8 port POE switch and 3 security cameras. This was for a much smaller house (80sqm) where there are a range of existing IoT devices which I wanted on their own VLAN, with a single device I can access remotely and didn't have to start from scratch to learn about it.
Remote access from anywhere to troubleshoot was important.
Also, I picked up a 2 month old one for $400 so was good value. Expansion ability in future if I decide to for this location.