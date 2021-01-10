Turin Internet Radio Tuner WIFI Adapter

Sold by Surplustronics and on Trademe.

Has anyone had any experience with one of these? I can only find one review and that's a British Youtube one. I think it's a rebadged Ocean Digital model. I'm not too hopeful of finding anyone out there who can help, but here's my story anyway.

We have a country residence that has nil radio reception other than through SKY or Freeview, but with decent RBI internet. I've been playing around with streaming internet radios for a number of years now and have gone through 4 so far. Two were Ocean Digital WR280's. One was a Grace model and the first one (about 7 years ago) one similar to the Turin (no speaker or controls). All were wifi (no ethernet) and all had connection problems at one time or other. Of the two Ocean Digital radios which uses Tune-In as a station provider, the wifi has died completely on one and on the other though it says it has an internet connection shows no stations. Although there is an option to upgrade firmware, none appears available. These were quite expensive to purchase direct from China and I'm a bit wary of Ocean Digital as a result, though if the Turin is a rebadged. Ocean Digital, at least it has an ethernet port which would be a big plus for me.

The Grace radio still works (about 5 years old) and offers many stations, some of which connect and some don't, and although the station menu provides options for RNZ National, Concert and RNZ International, only RNZ International connects, which means all the news broadcasts are focused on the Pacific Islands. My current search is to find a replacement that will include both National & Concert stations.

My reason for seeking out these radios was to find a good source of radio for listening to in bed. For the rest of the house SKY provides National and Concert and my Onkyo amp has internet radio built in should more variety be sought. If you know of anyone with the Turin radio, I'd appreciate knowing whether it connects to National and Concert and any positive/negative views on the device!

all the best

Tony C.