Hey team, I've purchased Spark wireless broadband an it works really well but I need to add more ports



The Modem is upstairs where I need 1 port for Security Cameras and one for Alarm System, downstairs I'll need 2 for PCs and another for Chromecast.



What is the most reliable and cost effective way to do this? Maybe 2 x 4 way Switches? Are the Plug n play?