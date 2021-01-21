So, I have been looking at the Dream Machine Pro for a while, almost brought one a few times, but they are $$$ so never go around to it. I have since been reviewing my requirements, and wonder if a USG Pro 4 would suffice.
I already have a NVR (XProtect Essentials) and don't plan on moving to Ubiquiti cameras (way too expensive), so would end up using the following from the DM Pro:
Controller
Router
VLAN's
VPN
I already have a rack mount switch, so not sure if I would end up using the one in the DMP. I am on a 100/20 plan so don't need the Gigabit capabilities of the UDM Pro, and even if I upgraded, it would be to a 200 Mbps plan.
For the USG Pro 4, the only thing I don't get is the controller, which I can run elsewhere (probably a VM). Plus I can get a USG Pro 4 for 1/2 the price of a Dream Machine Pro. But is it money well spend? Ubiquiti are still pushing out updates for the USG, but for how long?
What's the general opinion here? Save money and go for the USG? It seems more stable. The UDM Pro features that come out often seem to be in BETA for ages.