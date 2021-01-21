Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
timbosan

1955 posts

Uber Geek


#280951 21-Jan-2021 12:39
So, I have been looking at the Dream Machine Pro for a while, almost brought one a few times, but they are $$$ so never go around to it.  I have since been reviewing my requirements, and wonder if a USG Pro 4 would suffice.

I already have a NVR (XProtect Essentials) and don't plan on moving to Ubiquiti cameras (way too expensive), so would end up using the following from the DM Pro:

Controller
Router
VLAN's
VPN

I already have a rack mount switch, so not sure if I would end up using the one in the DMP.  I am on a 100/20 plan so don't need the Gigabit capabilities of the UDM Pro, and even if I upgraded, it would be to a 200 Mbps plan.

For the USG Pro 4, the only thing I don't get is the controller, which I can run elsewhere (probably a VM).  Plus I can get a USG Pro 4 for 1/2 the price of a Dream Machine Pro.  But is it money well spend?  Ubiquiti are still pushing out updates for the USG, but for how long?

What's the general opinion here?  Save money and go for the USG?  It seems more stable.  The UDM Pro features that come out often seem to be in BETA for ages.

phrozenpenguin
668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2639611 21-Jan-2021 14:03
Do you have Unifi AP's or other Ubiquiti gear?

 

I don't really see what you need either of them for; you could use any number of routers available? I use an Edgerouter X on 100/100 plan and it is rock solid. Can do VLANs etc, I run my VPN through another box that also hosts my controller (for Unifi APs). It costs $100 new.

 

You are talking of spending $550 + but I am very unclear what extra you are trying to get. What do you use now and what is the issue? I'm all for shiny toys but don't understand this!?

timbosan

1955 posts

Uber Geek


  #2639705 21-Jan-2021 15:54
phrozenpenguin:

 

Do you have Unifi AP's or other Ubiquiti gear?

 

I don't really see what you need either of them for; you could use any number of routers available? I use an Edgerouter X on 100/100 plan and it is rock solid. Can do VLANs etc, I run my VPN through another box that also hosts my controller (for Unifi APs). It costs $100 new.

 

You are talking of spending $550 + but I am very unclear what extra you are trying to get. What do you use now and what is the issue? I'm all for shiny toys but don't understand this!?

 



Hi, yes, I have been running 2 WAP's and the controller for about 4+ years.  Reason for looking at these routers is that I want 1U router.  I have been running Untangle on a PC for several years, but finding a quiet and cheap 1U server to rack mount is not easy.  But a USG Pro is cheap and I can swap out the fans to get the quiet.  I am just wanting to make sure that this is a good option that I won't regret in a year or so.

Also, having the USG or UDM 'completes' my Unifi setup in the management screens.

phrozenpenguin
668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2639724 21-Jan-2021 16:27
Ok, "completing" the management screens I can see your wish for!

 

But agree that quiet 1U is hard and cheap 1U is hard. Why does it have to be 1U (just to be pretty?!). In my experience swopping fans out gets it quieter, but it will still be noisy. Those ?40mm fans are limited in terms of size/airflow.

 

You could go with a standard USG (to complete dashboard) or Edgerouter (works well but no dashboard) and not have to mess around with fans etc. You can get 3d printed mounts to rackmount them I believe.

 

Personally I can't see why you would spend $550 in your use case - it seems a lot of premium just to get 1U, and with downsides such as noise. But others may have different thoughts; good luck with your decision!



chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2639725 21-Jan-2021 16:28
A USG will be very basic compared to Untangle.

 

But if you aren't doing too much with Untangle, probably won't miss anything.

timbosan

1955 posts

Uber Geek


  #2639733 21-Jan-2021 16:40
phrozenpenguin:

 

Ok, "completing" the management screens I can see your wish for!

 

But agree that quiet 1U is hard and cheap 1U is hard. Why does it have to be 1U (just to be pretty?!). In my experience swopping fans out gets it quieter, but it will still be noisy. Those ?40mm fans are limited in terms of size/airflow.

 

You could go with a standard USG (to complete dashboard) or Edgerouter (works well but no dashboard) and not have to mess around with fans etc. You can get 3d printed mounts to rackmount them I believe.

 

Personally I can't see why you would spend $550 in your use case - it seems a lot of premium just to get 1U, and with downsides such as noise. But others may have different thoughts; good luck with your decision!

 



1U is needed to complete my rack setup for space purposes, and to keep everything tidy, on the UPS, etc...  I can swap out the fans in a USG Pro for 40mm Notua's quite easily.

The USG is just too under-powered from what I have read, especially when doing over 100Mbps.  And it's only $300 ish for a USG Pro 4 second hand.

And thanks!!!!

Mosbo
34 posts

Geek


  #2643257 27-Jan-2021 22:26
timbosan:

 

phrozenpenguin:

 

Ok, "completing" the management screens I can see your wish for!

 

But agree that quiet 1U is hard and cheap 1U is hard. Why does it have to be 1U (just to be pretty?!). In my experience swopping fans out gets it quieter, but it will still be noisy. Those ?40mm fans are limited in terms of size/airflow.

 

You could go with a standard USG (to complete dashboard) or Edgerouter (works well but no dashboard) and not have to mess around with fans etc. You can get 3d printed mounts to rackmount them I believe.

 

Personally I can't see why you would spend $550 in your use case - it seems a lot of premium just to get 1U, and with downsides such as noise. But others may have different thoughts; good luck with your decision!

 



1U is needed to complete my rack setup for space purposes, and to keep everything tidy, on the UPS, etc...  I can swap out the fans in a USG Pro for 40mm Notua's quite easily.

The USG is just too under-powered from what I have read, especially when doing over 100Mbps.  And it's only $300 ish for a USG Pro 4 second hand.

And thanks!!!!

 

 

I second the sentiment to flag the USG-4 and just get a second-hand USG-3P (usually around $150) for the short term and upgrade to something better in the future. USG-3 is not underpowered at all, you just need to disable IPS/IDS. I have one running my 1Gbps connection just fine.

 

I just wouldn't invest anything into the USG line right now when UXG is going to replace it eventually. Of course we have no idea how long that may be but yeah, worth the wait I reckon. UDM just doesn't seem to be the right fit if you're not going to use the cameras and have no real need for the built in controller.

