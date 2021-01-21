Ok, "completing" the management screens I can see your wish for!

But agree that quiet 1U is hard and cheap 1U is hard. Why does it have to be 1U (just to be pretty?!). In my experience swopping fans out gets it quieter, but it will still be noisy. Those ?40mm fans are limited in terms of size/airflow.

You could go with a standard USG (to complete dashboard) or Edgerouter (works well but no dashboard) and not have to mess around with fans etc. You can get 3d printed mounts to rackmount them I believe.

Personally I can't see why you would spend $550 in your use case - it seems a lot of premium just to get 1U, and with downsides such as noise. But others may have different thoughts; good luck with your decision!