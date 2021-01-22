Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
jameskiy

22 posts

Geek


#280966 22-Jan-2021 13:53
Need to run a ethernet cable from router up into the attic and then back down into 2 rooms in the house, I know this is super general but how much would something like this run me. like $200-300? does anyone have any experience doing this and any suggestions how to go about it and who to get into touch with, and is this the correct way to get ethernet into these rooms. currently running wifi but want the lower latency of ethernet for csgo. am based in chch and with spark, cheers

wellygary
6703 posts

Uber Geek


  #2640163 22-Jan-2021 15:29
There is no accurate way to cost this based on your info,

 

Attics are good places to run cables but then its a bit of a PITA to get the cable down the walls, through the insulation to where you want an outlet ( usually low down) -

 

Running cables under the house is an easier option if its possible... repurposing or piggy backing on existing phone cabling is always another potential option...

 

Users like CoffeeBaron can do it/ or at least put you in touch with people who can , but I think he's up in Auckland??, but he may have contacts down south.......

tripper1000
1469 posts

Uber Geek


  #2640168 22-Jan-2021 15:59
Yes, fixed cabling is the gold standard, beating wifi hands down for max throughput and min latency.

 

If you are doing it yourself, and want a budget job you can buy the parts (spool of cable, crimps and crimpers) for ~$250. I did this in a couple of places that I rented and had the cable come down inside the wardrobes where the holes were invisible.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX2936/Dynamix-C-STP-STR-305m-Cat5E-STP-STRANDED-Shielded

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ITPA-8P8C-100/Dynamix-RJ-45-R-JAR-RJ45-Plug-100pc-Jar

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETDIG9103/Digitus-DN-94007-RJ45RJ11-Crimping-Tool-6P4C-and-8

 

 

 

If you want someone else to do it, it really depends on the quality of job you want (eg a nice cabinet with face plates at the outlets and wiring threaded inside the wall, or just a quick and dirty job with fly-leads with conduit running down the wall).

 

Many people who are experimenting, renting or on a budget will just buy long pre-made leads and tuck them under the matts on the floor.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABSTT690161/StarTech-Cat5e-Black-Molded-Cat5e-Patch-Cable---15

 

This will give the same performance, and if you like the results but don't like the ugly cables running around on the floor, it can help you to justify getting the house wired up neatly and professionally. 

rogercruse
608 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2640174 22-Jan-2021 16:19
I ran an ethernet cable from my router in one room via the loft space into another room. The biggest problem wasn't running the cable around the loft but in getting the cable from the ceiling height to the just above the skirting board. I had to make holes into the plaster board wall and then holes through the nugging. Once the cable was installed, I repaired the holes in the plaster and then had the wall repainted (by a painter).



wellygary
6703 posts

Uber Geek


  #2640175 22-Jan-2021 16:20
tripper1000:

 

Many people who are experimenting, renting or on a budget will just buy long pre-made leads and tuck them under the matts on the floor.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABSTT690161/StarTech-Cat5e-Black-Molded-Cat5e-Patch-Cable---15

 

This will give the same performance, and if you like the results but don't like the ugly cables running around on the floor, it can help you to justify getting the house wired up neatly and professionally. 

 

 

You can also use removable stick-on cable clips if you want to keep the cable off the floor

 

- I've even seen these used to snake up a door frame and then up and over a hallway and down into the next room...

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/command-clear-round-cord-clips-10-pack_p0312255

Scott3
2859 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2640187 22-Jan-2021 16:48
I put full structured cabling into my house. As others have said, getting wires down the insides of walls it the hard bit.

I used a combination of:

 

  • TV coax as draw wires
  • Phone cables as draw wires
  • Upstairs Room's with walls that backed onto roof spaces
  • An upstairs room where the back of the wall could be reached via a expell air fixture of a toilet below.

 

dfnt
1394 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2640200 22-Jan-2021 17:28
I ended up paying someone to do it for me, was a combination of existing cat5e draw wires and underneath the house for some areas.

 

Well worth it as the crawl space under the house is laughably tight, and working in the roof space is incredibly hot.

tchart
2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2640211 22-Jan-2021 17:59
Scott3:

I put full structured cabling into my house. As others have said, getting wires down the insides of walls it the hard bit.

I used a combination of:



  • TV coax as draw wires

  • Phone cables as draw wires

  • Upstairs Room's with walls that backed onto roof spaces

  • An upstairs room where the back of the wall could be reached via a expell air fixture of a toilet below.


 



How easy was it using the coax? I'm about to do the same.



K8Toledo
649 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2640266 22-Jan-2021 19:31
jameskiy: Need to run a ethernet cable from router up into the attic and then back down into 2 rooms in the house, I know this is super general but how much would something like this run me. like $200-300? does anyone have any experience doing this and any suggestions how to go about it and who to get into touch with, and is this the correct way to get ethernet into these rooms. currently running wifi but want the lower latency of ethernet for csgo. am based in chch and with spark, cheers

 

 

 

Unless you know of a reputed installer you might as well do it yourself. 

 

With a few exceptions the installation work I've looked at in "Fibre Ready" new homes is downright shoddy, including my house.

 

 

 

A patch panel in the garage provided some hope, until I checked the ceiling.

 

Eight runs of CAT6 were pulled at 90 degrees through 20mm steel saddle clamps fixed to the framing.  Just went downhill from there.





jameskiy

22 posts

Geek


  #2640304 22-Jan-2021 21:00
Thanks everyone for the great posts

sounds like a professional job might be the way to go.
the only other option is power line but I believe these are on two different circuits so it would have to go through the breaker.

this is my parents house so I would want face plates, or at least next to the router.

I have a sparky mate I might get to help unless there's anyone here wanting a cashy

To the guy who paid for this, How much did this cost? worried about electrocuting myself if I diy it. lol

is putting it under the carpet a viable option? fire hazard? carpet is a little buggered since the quakes so that could be a goer

I do actually have a little circle plug close to where I want the ethernet to go to. this could perhaps be a way to get it down or up to the ceiling

Click to see full size I wonder what this is and where it goes to

Spyware
2995 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2640306 22-Jan-2021 21:06
Wall plate is for a Belling Lee socket or F Type female which would connect to RG-6 coax running to TV antenna or satellite dish.

 

Note: Always a bad idea to let an electrician terminate data cabling unless they are employed in such a role.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

jbrook3708
32 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2640312 22-Jan-2021 21:39
Timber framed house? As mentioned by rogercruse you (or a pro) are gonna have to make a mess of the GIB so you can drill through the nogging to run your ethernet cable. 

 

I used this rod from bunnings for running ethernet from the garage (where ONT is located) through to a storage cupboard in the middle of the house where I wanted my router to live. 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/crescent-4m-yellow-cable-fish-rod_p4430725

 

Just a thought.... If the coax running from the TV connector hasn't been secured to the timber framing you could use it as a pull through cable for your ethernet cable into the attic (assuming that's the direction it takes). Much less hassle than smashing through the GIB, but you're gonna have to muck around with pulling through the coax again and re-connecting everything (unless you don't care for this TV socket).

dukester
450 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2640429 23-Jan-2021 07:48
Are powerline adapters an option?

tchart
2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2640433 23-Jan-2021 08:27
dukester:

Are powerline adapters an option?



Depends on the wiring, I've had mixed luck. They do work but never at a great speed.

cyril7
8756 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2640437 23-Jan-2021 08:39
tchart:
dukester:

Are powerline adapters an option?



Depends on the wiring, I've had mixed luck. They do work but never at a great speed.


And with unpredictable results that change as the 50Hz load changes, in my opinion its crap technology best avoided, if you spend a bit of time and lateral thinking it's rare you cannot implement a cable solution.

Cyril

old3eyes
8857 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2640553 23-Jan-2021 10:28
You can get some pretty fast powerline units these days.  I've go a pair of old Dlink ones that top out at about 55Mbits   but they do the job just fine to get internet into the office. .  Ethernet cabling would bee just too hard and ugly as Chorus put the fiber ONT in the lounge as they couldn't get it to the  old dmark coper  location..




Regards,

Old3eyes

