Hi

I have bought a 2nd hand Huawei HG659 and I'm being switched over 26.01.21 from Trustpower to Voyager.

I have connected router to my existing Trustpower fibre and it is showing Vodafone set up,which is I guess it was set up with previous owner.

I tried the reset button but its still asking me to log in to Vodafone.

Just wondered if you help. Hopefully would like to use this router for Voyager

Thanks Mike