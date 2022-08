Note: just because a router has 10Gbit doesn’t mean it’ll do 10Gbit routing. This is a current problem with many ASUS routers where they can’t even route Gigabit because all their features are done in software and not hardware.



I’ll keep that thread updated but as Hyperfibre is largely a Beta product with only 2 mainstream ISP’s offering it to your general home punter the list will be small for quite a while until more providers do it.



My general recommendation is wait until other providers are offering it. We’ve currently got an ISP that has always had international bandwidth problems (that nobody recommends) as well as an ISP that only currently allows you to use the ONT as the router as options.



