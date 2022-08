The simple answer is no, typically speaking you should never ever create a port forward for a CCTV system unless you're capable of whitelisting this to specific IP range(s) that are necessary. Having said this it's an incredibly common thing, with large security companies out there who have zero idea of networking still configuring systems like this.

There have been a myriad of hacks on CCTV equipment in recent years due to the poor security of many. Yes things have got a lot better secuerity wise from many big vendors, but that's still no reason to change. All it takes is a single loophole to be found and you're history since most people aren't upgrading equipment regularly. With many people still buying cheap insecure equipment or things such as hacked Dahua cameras that can never be upgraded, it opens up lots of nasty possibilities.

I don't think most people understand the risks of creating even a single port forward on their network (regardless of what it is for - not just CCTV) in that it's allowing anybody else on the Internet access to the inside of your network.

Many cameras on sites such as insecam are not just default passwords, they are also cameras that have things such as ONVIF RTSP streams that don't require authentication so all that is needed to view the camera is the correct URL.