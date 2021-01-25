Got an odd issue at a client's location. They are on 2Degrees Fibre, were using a ER-Lite, now are using a USG, (issues are identical between the routers) and have issues where some users can not connect to their L2TP VPN from offsite.

This is just the bog standard L2TP with PSK setup using the UniFi controller.

I have never been able to fault it, coming from either Spark or 2Degrees, even hotspotting from a phone on Spark. They seem to have a lot of issues connecting to it from a vodafone mobile hotspot, and a few of their employees simply can't connect from home at all, bring the machine in question here (on 2Degrees) and it works perfectly.

Any ideas what might be going on here?