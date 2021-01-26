For reference: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=66&topicId=270029

Hi guys. A while ago I asked opinions on WIFI6 routers.. and I ended up doing the wrong thing. I got an Asus RT-AX88U and I regret it badly. It's very unstable and wifi speed won't go over 300Mbps.

I cannot use cable network, and I live in a two stories house and have a gigabit connection from Orcon. Can you guys please advise which access point I should get?

At the moment I have a mikrotik authenticating with the ISP, and doing NAT, firewall and vlan as well.

Cheers,

Lucas