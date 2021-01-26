Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WIFI6 access point suggestions - Round 2
sud0

#281031 26-Jan-2021 11:26
For reference: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=66&topicId=270029

 

 

 

Hi guys. A while ago I asked opinions on WIFI6 routers.. and I ended up doing the wrong thing. I got an Asus RT-AX88U and I regret it badly. It's very unstable and wifi speed won't go over 300Mbps.

 

I cannot use cable network, and I live in a two stories house and have a gigabit connection from Orcon. Can you guys please advise which access point I should get?

 

At the moment I have a mikrotik authenticating with the ISP, and doing NAT, firewall and vlan as well.

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

Lucas




Lucas

 1 | 2
Jase2985
  #2642261 26-Jan-2021 11:45
dont get a wifi 6 AP at the moment, the final amendment of the standard i dont believe has been ratified, so until then you are likely to get sub optimal performance.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2642262 26-Jan-2021 11:53
There is no need for WiFi 6 - just grab a UniFi Dream Machine and be done with it.

 

Also when you get this - ensure you remove the Mikrotik.

 

Edit: Sorry, forgot to link to this: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html





Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

sud0

  #2642268 26-Jan-2021 12:01
michaelmurfy:

 

There is no need for WiFi 6 - just grab a UniFi Dream Machine and be done with it.

 

Also when you get this - ensure you remove the Mikrotik.

 

Edit: Sorry, forgot to link to this: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html

 

 

 

 

Thanks! Any specific reason to remove the Mikrotik? Ir is it just because the UniFi Dream Machine would do its job?




Lucas



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2642271 26-Jan-2021 12:04
The Dream Machine will be way more capable than your Mikrotik. There is no point in having a complex setup. With the Dream Machine it'll handle your routing etc like a pro.

 

If needed you can either add additional UniFi access points in mesh mode or cable them in also. If you grab a UniFi Switch it shows nice networking stats per port. They're nice products.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

sud0

  #2642272 26-Jan-2021 12:04
michaelmurfy:

 

The Dream Machine will be way more capable than your Mikrotik. There is no point in having a complex setup. With the Dream Machine it'll handle your routing etc like a pro.

 

If needed you can either add additional UniFi access points in mesh mode or cable them in also. If you grab a UniFi Switch it shows nice networking stats per port. They're nice products.

 

 

 

 

Thanks dude!




Lucas

Scott3
  #2642287 26-Jan-2021 12:33
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NAPUBI613000/Ubiquiti-UniFi-U6-LR-Dual-Band-AX3000-Long-Range-I

 

 

 

With regards to the next amendment to wifi 6, my understanding this is wifi 6e, which is largely about using additional frequencies for heaps more bandwidth.

My understanding is that those frequencies have been made available in the USA, but not in NZ, and the frequency is quite unlikely to be released in NZ in the next few years, so it is of little value here.

 

[edit] - That unifi one is only recently released. They have a cheaper 2x2 wifi 6 unit also. If you don't like it there are good odds that you could sell it at 80% of it's list price on trademe.

kotuku4
  #2642318 26-Jan-2021 13:34
I use Ubiquiti Amplifi HD mesh router and one access point.  Very happy with this set up.  Only one pc wired to the router.

 

I wonder what is the next upgrade path, and is it worth getting faster internet, currently Bigpipe 100/20?




:)



Scott3
  #2642373 26-Jan-2021 14:02
kotuku4:

 

I use Ubiquiti Amplifi HD mesh router and one access point.  Very happy with this set up.  Only one pc wired to the router.

 

I wonder what is the next upgrade path, and is it worth getting faster internet, currently Bigpipe 100/20?

 

 

The Amplifi Alien range would be be upgrade path if you wanted like for like.

Worth of a higher bandwidth plan is subjective. 100/20 is a very respectable connection, and there are many places in the world where such a connection isn't available or reasonably priced. I will meet most domestic needs in a reasonable time.

On the other hand, it is only an extra $30 a month to get 9x the download and 80x the upload bandwidth.

richms
  #2642378 26-Jan-2021 14:22
Scott3:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NAPUBI613000/Ubiquiti-UniFi-U6-LR-Dual-Band-AX3000-Long-Range-I

 

 

 

With regards to the next amendment to wifi 6, my understanding this is wifi 6e, which is largely about using additional frequencies for heaps more bandwidth.

My understanding is that those frequencies have been made available in the USA, but not in NZ, and the frequency is quite unlikely to be released in NZ in the next few years, so it is of little value here.

 

[edit] - That unifi one is only recently released. They have a cheaper 2x2 wifi 6 unit also. If you don't like it there are good odds that you could sell it at 80% of it's list price on trademe.

 

 

Also wifi 6e will be like the DFS channels, where so many devices dont support them, making them only useful in a very high density install to allow some devices to move to those APs and free up the standard channels for other users.




Richard

kotuku4
  #2642799 27-Jan-2021 08:24
Is it worth having faster internet connection, if you are reliant mostly on Wifi?

 

With the Wifi and connected devices being the limiting factors?  Definitely need really good routing and Wifi.




:)

sud0

  #2642801 27-Jan-2021 08:29
kotuku4:

 

Is it worth having faster internet connection, if you are reliant mostly on Wifi?

 

With the Wifi and connected devices being the limiting factors?  Definitely need really good routing and Wifi.

 

 

 

 

yeah. it does make sense what you're saying... but in my case I'm paying pretty much the same for 900Mbps as I would for 100 Mbps, so, why not? :)




Lucas

richms
  #2642804 27-Jan-2021 08:42
kotuku4:

 

Is it worth having faster internet connection, if you are reliant mostly on Wifi?

 

With the Wifi and connected devices being the limiting factors?  Definitely need really good routing and Wifi.

 

 

If you dont have the 950/500 plan, then the upload is vastly slower than any wifi connection and will choke up on any mobile device doing a backup or syncing photos or videos etc. The price difference is minimal to get 950/500 plans over the slower ones, so why not get it?




Richard

Loftus
  #2642857 27-Jan-2021 10:02
richms:

 

If you dont have the 950/500 plan, then the upload is vastly slower than any wifi connection and will choke up on any mobile device doing a backup or syncing photos or videos etc. The price difference is minimal to get 950/500 plans over the slower ones, so why not get it?

 

 

 

 

From the OP, highlighting added:

 

"I cannot use cable network, and I live in a two stories house and have a gigabit connection from Orcon. Can you guys please advise which access point I should get?"

Mosbo
  #2643259 27-Jan-2021 22:37
sud0:

 

Hi guys. A while ago I asked opinions on WIFI6 routers.. and I ended up doing the wrong thing. I got an Asus RT-AX88U and I regret it badly. It's very unstable and wifi speed won't go over 300Mbps.

 

 

 

 

Surely this is just a configuration issue? What are your wifi settings? Have you done an RF Scan to see what channels others are using so you don't conflict? Tried disabling QOS features like Airtime Fairness etc...? I'm not familiar with the Asus settings specifically but I bet you can just tweak a few things and it should scream.

 

 

 

Also, what is your client you're testing with and how far away from the Asus are you?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2643275 28-Jan-2021 00:17
@Mosbo From experience, the Asus RT-AX88U is just an overpriced and terrible router.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

