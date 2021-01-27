OnlineShopper:

Hi

I am just doing a bit of crowdsurfing relating to the Coax cabling in my house which I would like to use to extend my internet network. Any insight would be welcome.

I live in a house that was built in 2001. As it was the technology of the day, the house was fully networked with Saturn TV in 6 locations and a mainboard exists in the garage where the cables combine. There are various RG6 Coax points dotted around the house and a bunch of them behind the tv in the main lounge (photographs provided). Fast forward 20 years, past the point where Telstraclear bought out Saturn and then let it die a death, and I am the proud owner of a totally unused network of coax cables as well as a shiny ONT box providing my house with Fibre. I did not build the house so, unfortunately, I have no insight into the layout of the cables once they enter the walls.

So…….I have investigated how I can utilise this cable for internet access. I don’t have Ethernet all over the house, nor do I have a desire to lay any until I have exhausted other options. As WIFI is patchy for streaming in some locations of the property which are already furnished with Coax points, I would like to use the existing cable network if possible and avoid wires and repeaters. I know of MOCA and DECA but detail is sparse on the interweb regarding the following puzzling issues:

Does the connection between points need to be unbroken…….will splitters on the cable make it impossible to use?

Does the home network need to be “disconnected” from the Saturn/Telstraclear/Vodafone cable from the road? It has never been used but there is a power plug at the mainboard.

We have both traditional tv aerial sockets as well as the RG6 screw type connectors in some rooms. Are both connected? The aerial sockets don’t work for freeview in most of the rooms.

Can anyone add to my knowledge pool? I am happy to answer further questions if the overview I have provided is short on essential detail.

Thanks.

MAINBOARD