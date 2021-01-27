rendezvous:

Hello,
I'm looking at setting up a mesh wifi network to improve coverage in my home. I currently have an ASUS wifi router plugged into the OTP, this works well, but has slowish wifi speeds at the other end of the house. Moving forward towards a mesh wifi setup, I was looking at TP-Link Deco M4, 3 pack. If I was to buy this, is it a matter of plugging the cable from the OTP into the WAN port on the back of this, then finishing the setup steps, or do I still need the Asus (or Spark) router too?
Also, I don't have a particular leaning to the brand mentioned above, it's just a lower price one I came across while looking at options.
Thanks