rendezvous:

liquidcore: Is there any possibility to do a cable run from one end of the house to the other? You'd then be able to deploy some decent APs.

The townhouse actually has ethernet cables that run from the front room, where the OTP is, into the roof, and then to ports in each bedroom, lounge and dining areas. A while ago I tried having the ASUS router downstairs, connected via these cables - it didn't like it and wouldn't connect to the internet. To make sure the cables worked, I did a wired connection from my computer, downstairs, to the router upstairs, and it came in at under 100Mbps - it was doing 4x that on wifi.

So, essentially, I could run a long cable down the hall, but otherwise it would be difficult. I do currently have the router on the hall wall, which is an ok compromise - I can get wifi in each room, but I rely on the 2.4 network in the corners. That's why I was thinking about a mesh setup. It's probably something I don't need, because like I said, I do have wifi in each room, but it would be nice to be able to utilise a bit more speed.

One of the lower priced devices I've found is the ASUS XD4 mini, on sale with PBtech at the moment. It doesn't seem to have the third channel for the backhaul though, I don't know how important that is.