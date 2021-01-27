Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Component for Mesh Setup?
rendezvous

184 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#281060 27-Jan-2021 16:40
Send private message

Hello,

 

I'm looking at setting up a mesh wifi network to improve coverage in my home. I currently have an ASUS wifi router plugged into the OTP, this works well, but has slowish wifi speeds at the other end of the house. Moving forward towards a mesh wifi setup, I was looking at TP-Link Deco M4, 3 pack. If I was to buy this, is it a matter of plugging the cable from the OTP into the WAN port on the back of this, then finishing the setup steps, or do I still need the Asus (or Spark) router too?

 

Also, I don't have a particular leaning to the brand mentioned above, it's just a lower price one I came across while looking at options.

 

Thanks

Create new topic
dukester
450 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2643157 27-Jan-2021 17:28
Send private message

I can recommend the Netgear Orbi mesh  system. I have the RBR50 which is a router plus satellite unit. It replaces your existing modem/router. It has great wifi coverage as a mesh setup. It is a bit more pricey but well worth it. If you need a 3 system mesh network, Netgear do have that option but it gets more expensive.

 

A popular option seems to be to get 2 or 3 Fritz boxes and set them up in mesh network.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
rendezvous

184 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2644019 29-Jan-2021 11:08
Send private message

Thank you, I'll look into that. I think the two unit system would be sufficient for us at the moment. 

liquidcore
146 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2644223 29-Jan-2021 18:56
Send private message

Just keep in mind that the RBR50 is unable to route gigabit PPPoE, so it may be something to take into consideration if you have a gigabit connection with some devices connected via ethernet.



everettpsycho
410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2644225 29-Jan-2021 19:00
Send private message

Which Asus router do you have? Some of theirs offer ai mesh meaning you might be able to pick up a second one and run that.

rendezvous

184 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2645003 1-Feb-2021 09:18
Send private message

liquidcore: Just keep in mind that the RBR50 is unable to route gigabit PPPoE, so it may be something to take into consideration if you have a gigabit connection with some devices connected via ethernet.

 

Yes, that is good to know. I am using Fibre Max at the moment.

rendezvous

184 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2645011 1-Feb-2021 09:29
Send private message

rendezvous:

 

liquidcore: Just keep in mind that the RBR50 is unable to route gigabit PPPoE, so it may be something to take into consideration if you have a gigabit connection with some devices connected via ethernet.

 

Yes, that is good to know. I am using Fibre Max at the moment.

 

 

 

 

A slightly older one, ASUS RT-AC58U

 

RT-AC58U Info page

liquidcore
146 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2645025 1-Feb-2021 09:54
Send private message

Is there any possibility to do a cable run from one end of the house to the other? You'd then be able to deploy some decent APs.



rendezvous

184 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2645034 1-Feb-2021 10:06
Send private message

liquidcore: Is there any possibility to do a cable run from one end of the house to the other? You'd then be able to deploy some decent APs.

 

The townhouse actually has ethernet cables that run from the front room, where the OTP is, into the roof, and then to ports in each bedroom, lounge and dining areas. A while ago I tried having the ASUS router downstairs, connected via these cables - it didn't like it and wouldn't connect to the internet. To make sure the cables worked, I did a wired connection from my computer, downstairs, to the router upstairs, and it came in at under 100Mbps - it was doing 4x that on wifi.

 

So, essentially, I could run a long cable down the hall, but otherwise it would be difficult. I do currently have the router on the hall wall, which is an ok compromise - I can get wifi in each room, but I rely on the 2.4 network in the corners. That's why I was thinking about a mesh setup. It's probably something I don't need, because like I said, I do have wifi in each room, but it would be nice to be able to utilise a bit more speed.

 

One of the lower priced devices I've found is the ASUS XD4 mini, on sale with PBtech at the moment. It doesn't seem to have the third channel for the backhaul though, I don't know how important that is.

liquidcore
146 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2645129 1-Feb-2021 11:00
Send private message

Interesting - suggests that a cable/termination somewhere isn't quite up to scratch. When you were trying the ports upstairs and only getting 100Mbps, did you try different ethernet cables between the router and the port? I am also a bit confused about the setup you have - how did you connect the computer to the router?

As for tri-band mesh networks, the third band theoretically can be useful as it leaves the other 5GHz band dedicated to providing access to clients. However, set ups like the Fritzbox mesh still perform admirably without having a dedicated band. The other thing to consider is, for some mesh products, the third band is never able to be used by clients, so even if you hardwire the mesh points, the backhaul band cannot be used for clients.

rendezvous

184 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2645174 1-Feb-2021 11:11
Send private message

liquidcore: Interesting - suggests that a cable/termination somewhere isn't quite up to scratch. When you were trying the ports upstairs and only getting 100Mbps, did you try different ethernet cables between the router and the port? I am also a bit confused about the setup you have - how did you connect the computer to the router?

As for tri-band mesh networks, the third band theoretically can be useful as it leaves the other 5GHz band dedicated to providing access to clients. However, set ups like the Fritzbox mesh still perform admirably without having a dedicated band. The other thing to consider is, for some mesh products, the third band is never able to be used by clients, so even if you hardwire the mesh points, the backhaul band cannot be used for clients.

 

 

 

Yes, it seems that something isn't quite right somewhere in the connections. I did try a different cable from the router, but it didn't make a difference. I suppose that might suggest that one of the other cables or connections isn't quite right.

 

Current setup: Ethernet cable from ONT to Asus router, upstairs in the hallway.

 

What I've tried: Asus router downstairs, connected to ONT via ethernet cable into wall socket, cable through wall/roof somewhere (I didn't install it), and then ethernet cable from wall socket in upstairs room to ONT. Router could not establish internet connection.

 

Testing of the in-wall/roof cabling: ONT and router in room upstairs. Connected ethernet cable from router to socket in wall upstairs, then connected computer via ethernet cable to socket in wall downstairs. The wired connection worked, but at a slow speed.

froob
641 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2645207 1-Feb-2021 12:40
Send private message

I think your best bet would be to see if you can get the wired connection working properly and run a second WiFi access point off it, instead of using a mesh system.

Where there is a problem with a connection, my experience is that it is most often with the connections at either end of the cable, rather than with the cable itself.

Do you know if the upstairs socket is directly connected to the downstairs socket, or is there a network cabinet or other central point where all the wires run to? Might be worth posting a photo or two here if you can.

rendezvous

184 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2645309 1-Feb-2021 15:01
Send private message

froob: I think your best bet would be to see if you can get the wired connection working properly and run a second WiFi access point off it, instead of using a mesh system.

Where there is a problem with a connection, my experience is that it is most often with the connections at either end of the cable, rather than with the cable itself.

Do you know if the upstairs socket is directly connected to the downstairs socket, or is there a network cabinet or other central point where all the wires run to? Might be worth posting a photo or two here if you can.

 

 

 

There's no network cabinet anywhere, that I can see, so I assume it's just the one cable. Maybe I'll replace the sockets and recrimp the end of the cable. If I could get the ethernet down to the computer, that would probably suffice. I'd like to be able to enjoy a higher speed connection! Thank you

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 