shrub: that is a horrendous install. Looks like a 90's sparky did it + Those telecom distribution module boards should be outlawed. Get a pro in to fix it or as sbiddle has linked buy one of those a punch down tool and a few 50cm patch cables to fix it yourself.

I don't agree that they should be outlawed - they should be installed along with a patch panel. The "incoming" feed of the phone module should have a cable with RJ11 connector on the end that can be plugged into the ONT or RGW ATA port, and then a 1pr/2pr disconnect to RJ45 cable (looking quickly I can't find the actual cable on the hills website ) that allows the voice ports to be patched to the RJ45 patch panel and moved around as needed.

If this is a new build then it should be lodged as a defect and the people that did the work either called back to fix it for free, or if you have no faith in their ability to do that then them being billed for somebody who knows what they're doing to come and fix it.