current recommended 5.8GHz AP ?
#281168 3-Feb-2021 15:46
Hi

 

What are the current recommended 5.8Ghz wifi AP's

I assume Grandstream & Unifi , what  about cheaper or more basic options
Its ONLY to get wifi in 1 small rooom , so having to install & configure (say) unfi software for a single room & single user is a bit overkill .
They have network cabling into that office
2.4G is too congested there ( Ak CBD )

I looked at a Linksys AC1200 , but it only had a 100M ethernet port on it !!!
I need to replace an AP that was perfect untill the last power cut , after power cut it somehow decided to be a DHCP Server on its network port .

 

cheers

nzkc
  #2646496 3-Feb-2021 15:56
Probably anything that does 5GHz to be honest - since you mention it has Ethernet connectivity and just needs to cover the room its in.  Perhaps an old fritzbox on Trademe.

 

 

 

With regards to:

 

> I need to replace an AP that was perfect untill the last power cut , after power cut it somehow decided to be a DHCP Server on its network port.

 

You sure its not a case of it simply having all the settings reset and needs a bit of a reconfig?

  #2646510 3-Feb-2021 16:25
nzkc:

 

With regards to:

 

> I need to replace an AP that was perfect untill the last power cut , after power cut it somehow decided to be a DHCP Server on its network port.

 

You sure its not a case of it simply having all the settings reset and needs a bit of a reconfig?

 

 

if it decides to be a DHCP server after a power cut , thats very bad on this network.
Yes it could be resetup , not so good if it takes down the network because of DHCP server conflicts . So its going in the bin .

 

AP's that have integrated mains socket & sit on the wall power point would be a bouns, I dont have to worry about wall mounting it then .


 

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2646524 3-Feb-2021 16:45
Despite my misgivings about Grandstream's routers, their APs are pretty solid. I would recommend checking out the GWN7605. Controller is on the AP and very simple setup to an existing network. You would need either PoE or an injector though.

 

No need to roof-mount it if not feasible, just chuck it on a desk or bookshelf even.



Ge0rge
  #2646554 3-Feb-2021 18:11
A single Unifi AP can be set up from a phone, without having to run the controller. It's only once you want to expand from there that a controller is needed, and even then it doesn't have to run 24/7, depending on what you want it to do.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2646560 3-Feb-2021 18:43
Have a look at the IgniteNet access points like this one: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/indooraccesspoints/sp-w2m-ac1200-poe.html

 

I'm yet to try them myself, but they're cheaper access points that can be wall mounted and don't require a controller.

 

Also remember, I have a UniFi controller anyone on here can use if they like.




nztim
  #2648762 6-Feb-2021 18:43
I am running unifi at the moment but probably going to upgrade to aruba instant on soon

 

Unifi seem to stop supporting their devices quite quickly and in Jan in wall pros stopped updating




cyril7
  #2648763 6-Feb-2021 18:52
Been installing a lot of mikrotik caps lately since unifi have been screwing about, whilst not the fastest of gear it's reliable and once you get your head around the delites of capsman it's a nice and very cost effective ecosystem.

Cyril



nztim
  #2648764 6-Feb-2021 18:57
cyril7: Been installing a lot of mikrotik caps lately since unifi have been screwing about, whilst not the fastest of gear it's reliable and once you get your head around the delites of capsman it's a nice and very cost effective ecosystem.

Cyril

 

I really need to setup a lab and get my head around capsman - I have not bothered to learn it up until now




cyril7
  #2648784 6-Feb-2021 19:26
Happy to send through the notes/config I have at first it seems very busy, but in reality its quite elegant.

 

With UniFi I have a instance in Vultr and a modest number of sites, but with the Mikrotik instances I have just kept a local capsman on each sites router and managed each site separately, its worked out quite well.

 

Classically I have always used Mikrotik routing and UniFi APs, and to date its been a solid solution.

 

Nice thing about the Mikrotik is you can use an separate router and a bunch of cAP's but in many residential situations a lead cAP can be the router as the cAP series and hcAP series are decent quad core arm solutions, so no shortage of HP, so in the end you can save a router and extra hardware.

 

If you listen to the chatter on the interwebs there seems to be a lot of Mikrotik AP bashing, and yes they have had historic issues, but these seem to be well sorted now, I have been well surprised by the performance.

 

If you are after the lattest multigigabit ax performance, then look elsewhere, but dont be surprised if what you find is disappointing.

 

Where as if you are happy with solid dual chain ac performance then Mikrotik has it well sorted, with added tit bits of $75 dual band hospitality style APs that the OP here might find attractive.

 

Cyril

RunningMan
  #2648810 6-Feb-2021 20:20
For those using Mikrotik APs, any issues with DTIM and power drain on battery devices like phones? I've had issues in the past with high power drain on portable clients, and increasing DTIM can help so the client radio wakes less, but the Mikrotik stuff doesn't support this (DTIM hard coded to 1, beacon 100ms).

sbiddle
  #2648868 7-Feb-2021 08:07
+1 to the IgniteNet AP's. I know a few people who have been using these lately and fallen in love with them. Amazing performance for the price and the multi site cloud controller is free for under 50 AP's

cyril7
  #2648871 7-Feb-2021 08:30
RunningMan:

 

For those using Mikrotik APs, any issues with DTIM and power drain on battery devices like phones? I've had issues in the past with high power drain on portable clients, and increasing DTIM can help so the client radio wakes less, but the Mikrotik stuff doesn't support this (DTIM hard coded to 1, beacon 100ms).

 

 

Hi, yes aware of this issue, that said have had no complaints, as most of the systems belong to families with tech attached teens, I would suggest their snapchat usage would be more demanding than the underlying wireless system.

 

Cyril

Shindig
  #2650098 9-Feb-2021 11:09
Which Mikrotik AP of choice to compliment a 4011 and the POE output, so I can remove the GWN7610 and the POE injector. 

 

Run a complete Mikrotik solution...




cyril7
  #2650242 9-Feb-2021 12:39
Hi, I have been using the cAP ac units, these are a dual chain on each band, so cannot compare to a GWN7610 which is triple chain for each band. The new hAP ac3 has triple chain on the 2.4GHz band, but still only dual chain on 5GHz.

 

Based on that, I would be incline to stay with the 7610, that all said, I personally have just dual stream radios here, with demanding teens, dont find I need more, but YMMV.

 

Cyril

Shindig
  #2650739 10-Feb-2021 08:10
My research suggests sticking with the GWN7610. It has been solid and I have no issue with it. Works well with a POE injector and the coverage has been superb. 

 

Mind made up! GWN for the AP

 

 




