Hi
What are the current recommended 5.8Ghz wifi AP's
I assume Grandstream & Unifi , what about cheaper or more basic options
Its ONLY to get wifi in 1 small rooom , so having to install & configure (say) unfi software for a single room & single user is a bit overkill .
They have network cabling into that office
2.4G is too congested there ( Ak CBD )
I looked at a Linksys AC1200 , but it only had a 100M ethernet port on it !!!
I need to replace an AP that was perfect untill the last power cut , after power cut it somehow decided to be a DHCP Server on its network port .
cheers