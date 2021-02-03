Happy to send through the notes/config I have at first it seems very busy, but in reality its quite elegant.

With UniFi I have a instance in Vultr and a modest number of sites, but with the Mikrotik instances I have just kept a local capsman on each sites router and managed each site separately, its worked out quite well.

Classically I have always used Mikrotik routing and UniFi APs, and to date its been a solid solution.

Nice thing about the Mikrotik is you can use an separate router and a bunch of cAP's but in many residential situations a lead cAP can be the router as the cAP series and hcAP series are decent quad core arm solutions, so no shortage of HP, so in the end you can save a router and extra hardware.

If you listen to the chatter on the interwebs there seems to be a lot of Mikrotik AP bashing, and yes they have had historic issues, but these seem to be well sorted now, I have been well surprised by the performance.

If you are after the lattest multigigabit ax performance, then look elsewhere, but dont be surprised if what you find is disappointing.

Where as if you are happy with solid dual chain ac performance then Mikrotik has it well sorted, with added tit bits of $75 dual band hospitality style APs that the OP here might find attractive.

