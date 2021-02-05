Appreciate some advice - my in-laws are having trouble with their Spark Smart Modem/Mesh system since the firmware rolled back. If I put a spark 659b back into service as the main modem handing out DHCP and NAT, I can still use the Smart modem/MESH as an excellent wifi system but.... how will I be able to find the config page of the Smart modem once the HG659b is in the circuit? They both use 192.168.1.254 as their default addresses, so I am worried that I will only ever find the huawei and not the Smart modem, when I need to switch off the DHCP and NAT on the Smart Modem.