How to configure a Spark modem into an AP to be used with an older Spark modem
PJ48

223 posts

Master Geek


#281219 5-Feb-2021 21:30
Appreciate some advice - my in-laws are having trouble with their Spark Smart Modem/Mesh system since the firmware rolled back. If I put a spark 659b back into service as the main modem handing out DHCP and NAT, I can still use the Smart modem/MESH as an excellent wifi system but.... how will I be able to find the config page of the Smart modem once the HG659b is in the circuit? They both use 192.168.1.254 as their default addresses, so I am worried that I will only ever find the huawei and not the Smart modem, when I need to switch off the DHCP and NAT on the Smart Modem.

Jase2985
11658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648518 6-Feb-2021 06:11
change the address on one of them

PJ48

223 posts

Master Geek


  #2648574 6-Feb-2021 10:43
Excuse my ignorance but how do you do that?

linw
2512 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2648634 6-Feb-2021 11:41
look here 192.168.1.254 - Huawei HG659b Spark Router login and password (modemly.com)

 

Once logged in, look for Home Network/LAN Interface/Settings (or words to that effect. Mine is a Vodafone one!).

 

Then look for IP settings and change the .254 to .253 and save. (Assuming nothing else on 253).

 

QED.



PJ48

223 posts

Master Geek


  #2648688 6-Feb-2021 14:23
Thanks so much

linw
2512 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2648814 6-Feb-2021 20:45
Let's hear how you go.

PJ48

223 posts

Master Geek


  #2650593 9-Feb-2021 18:51
So followed instructions and set HG659B to 192.168.1.253, with DHCP range including ...254, but for some reason it wouldn't play nice with the Smart modem on 192.1.168.254 with DHCP and NAT off. Ended up doing the reverse - leaving the HG259B stock standard, and set the Smart modem to 192.168.1.253, and restarted the Smart Mesh. So far - fingers crossed, the Mesh wifi system is working well, and the HG659B is handling DHCP and NAT nicely. My in-laws don't have many devices so are unlikely to stress the 32 device limit.

Jase2985
11658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650606 9-Feb-2021 19:19
why would you set the DHCP range to include the 2 routers static addresses?



PJ48

223 posts

Master Geek


  #2650674 9-Feb-2021 21:51
Because I have a lot to learn!

K8Toledo
664 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2650679 9-Feb-2021 21:57
PJ48: Because I have a lot to learn!

 

Disable DHCP on the router being used as an AP.





K8Toledo
664 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2650681 9-Feb-2021 22:01
PJ48:

 

Appreciate some advice - my in-laws are having trouble with their Spark Smart Modem/Mesh system since the firmware rolled back. If I put a spark 659b back into service as the main modem handing out DHCP and NAT, I can still use the Smart modem/MESH as an excellent wifi system but.... how will I be able to find the config page of the Smart modem once the HG659b is in the circuit? They both use 192.168.1.254 as their default addresses, so I am worried that I will only ever find the huawei and not the Smart modem, when I need to switch off the DHCP and NAT on the Smart Modem.

 

 

That's why the 659B should be disconnected while configuring the Arcadian (Smart Modem).





