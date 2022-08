timmmay: Have you looked into Fritzbox parental controls? Maybe they can achieve what you need more easily? It looks easy enough to set time based controls, and you can always log in and change the device profile to "blocked" or similar.

Yes, I use these extensively. That's not what I'm after though.

At a particular point in time I want to be able to completely disconnect web access for all devices on the network. This includes gaming consoles, tablets, mobiles, chromebooks, etc. I really don't want to go one by in parental controls and block each one. I just want to be able to disconnect them all.

Turning wifi off won't help either because consoles, tv and home theatre are on Ethernet.