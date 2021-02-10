Tomresearch

Hi,

I have a rather sprawled out home, and the Orcon provided router just couldn't reach everywhere, hence I bought the Google wifi 3-puck set a few years ago (i think its the version 1 of google wifi).

For about the past 6 months I have been getting intermittent problems where suddenly none of my devices can connect to the Internet until I reset the Google wifi (and sometimes the Orcon router). I have done some reading, and some people are saying to disable any SPF routing on the ISP router, as Google wifi uses SPF too, and there may be a conflict? Has anyone come across this issue?

I have also read that the new Google Nest mesh can totally replace my ISP router, is that true?

The other option would be to get a new and powerful wifi router to replace both the Orcon router and the google wifi (just need to find one that will cover my entire home).

Just wondering if anyone else has come across similar issues and how you may have resolved them.

Thank you,

TR