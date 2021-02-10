Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon fibre router and Google wifi issues
Tomresearch

#281311 10-Feb-2021 12:01
Hi,

 

I have a rather sprawled out home, and the Orcon provided router just couldn't reach everywhere, hence I bought the Google wifi 3-puck set a few years ago (i think its the version 1 of google wifi).

 

For about the past 6 months I have been getting intermittent problems where suddenly none of my devices can connect to the Internet until I reset the Google wifi (and sometimes the Orcon router). I have done some reading, and some people are saying to disable any SPF routing on the ISP router, as Google wifi uses SPF too, and there may be a conflict? Has anyone come across this issue?

 

I have also read that the new Google Nest mesh can totally replace my ISP router, is that true?

 

The other option would be to get a new and powerful wifi router to replace both the Orcon router and the google wifi (just need to find one that will cover my entire home).

 

Just wondering if anyone else has come across similar issues and how you may have resolved them.

 

Thank you,

 

TR

cyril7
  #2650947 10-Feb-2021 12:03
Hi do your wired devices still get traffic but wireless loose?

Cyril

Tomresearch

  #2650950 10-Feb-2021 12:08
Everything is wireless - but that is a great test, which I will conduct the moment it blows up again, thank you

sbiddle
  #2652977 10-Feb-2021 13:26
The idea that a single "powerful" router can cover a whole large house is a 15yr old way of thinking and is not how WiFi works in the real world.

 

These days with 5GHz in particular being required in a typical urban environment for good performance a single device is the exact opposite approach of how you design things. If you have a large property you'll want multiple AP's, preferably cabled rather than wireless via mesh.

 

 



Tomresearch

  #2656497 15-Feb-2021 09:49
Cyril:

 

Hi do your wired devices still get traffic but wireless loose?

 

 

Hi,

 

So woke up on Sunday morning without Internet again. This time, I plugged in my Ethernet cable from the Orcon ISP router to my laptop.

 

Nothing...laptop got no IP address, still had no Internet access, dead in the water. Ipconfig /release and /renew did not get me another IP address.

 

One reboot of the Orcon router, and the wired connection worked straight away.

 

I also tested my line speed, and it only showed half of the promised 1Gbps.

 

I am going to log a call with Orcon, maybe the router (and the connection) is faulty.

 

Also, I have disabled the wireless AP on the Orcon router, and only have it on the Google wifi now...perhaps there was also a conflict on the SSID (as the name I used was the same on both Orcon router and Google wifi).

 

Cheers

Spyware
  #2656498 15-Feb-2021 09:53
1 Gbps isn't promised by anybody.




Tomresearch

  #2656859 15-Feb-2021 16:22
Spyware:

 

1 Gbps isn't promised by anybody.

 

 

Sure, I understand that, but consistently getting half of that on downloads - does that sound right?

Tomresearch

  #2662724 25-Feb-2021 17:16
Just to be clear - that download speed of 500 is not on wifi...it is directly from a laptop connected to the Orcon router via an ethernet cable.



Tomresearch

  #2667442 3-Mar-2021 17:07
Quick update:

 

My issue was that the modem just stopped working altogether in both wireless and wired mode - i.e. I would loose all Internet connectivity 2-3 times per week - and the only way to rectify that was to do a hard reset of the modem, which would work for a few days and freeze up again. This continued even after we reset the modem to factory defaults.

 

The ISP team connected to the modem, did some tests, and ascertained I needed a new modem.

