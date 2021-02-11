Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
D-Link COVR-X1870 Series Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System
#281333 11-Feb-2021 18:08
"One thing to notice is the default isolation mode - if you have devices connected via ethernet these will not be able to see devices connected to the WLAN. This is not limited to the guest network only and can't be turned off. I've found this when I tried to get the Amazon Fire TV (ethernet) to sync sound output to the Amazon Echo Studio (WLAN), which is done over WiFi. It only worked when I unplugged the Amazon Fire TV."


This seem extraordinary for a modern product - surely that will prevent portable devices wirelessly streaming audio or video to ethernet connected streaming devices. That is the way many many households would operate. That would be a deal-breaker for me...

  #2654836 11-Feb-2021 19:24
That's quite a serious limitation - so wireless devices won't be able to access devices such as NAS, printers or TVs connected to ethernet.  Presumably could be fixed in a software update but a deal breaker until then

 

I'm running a TP-Link Deco mesh system which has seamless connection between wired and wireless

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
  #2654854 11-Feb-2021 20:49
Wow, I was seriously considering it. Surely, that's fixable with firmware? How frustrating.

 

 

