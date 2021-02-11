"One thing to notice is the default isolation mode - if you have devices connected via ethernet these will not be able to see devices connected to the WLAN. This is not limited to the guest network only and can't be turned off. I've found this when I tried to get the Amazon Fire TV (ethernet) to sync sound output to the Amazon Echo Studio (WLAN), which is done over WiFi. It only worked when I unplugged the Amazon Fire TV."

This seem extraordinary for a modern product - surely that will prevent portable devices wirelessly streaming audio or video to ethernet connected streaming devices. That is the way many many households would operate. That would be a deal-breaker for me...