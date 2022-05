I was looking at my internet usage graph from 2Degrees and began wondering what caused a huge spike (20GB) in "uploads" on the 23rd of Jan...

I have a Unifi USG with some access points and the controller does have some stats and insights but it seems to be mixed in with all the local traffic too. Does anyone have any pointers or links I can look at that explain how to get better internet usage reporting that would help me figure out what was causing the big uptick in uploads usage?