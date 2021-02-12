My recently purchased 4011 is going great. Really happy with the performance boost it has given my network.
Other than a IPSEC \ L2TP VPN which I need to setup, what else can I do with the router to maximize its power and usage?
The little things make the biggest difference.
I replaced my Edgerouter with one and find it great. If you want VPN access I'd recommend setting up Wireguard on a Raspberry Pi or something (https://www.pivpn.io/) - leave the router to routing duties where possible.
There are 2x switches on the router each with a 2.5Gbit link to the CPU - so if you've got a Gigabit connection you're best to plug your ONT into Port 1 and have your network on the 2nd switch (port 6-10).
Other than that, it is a router? What are you wanting to achieve?
not about its power ..
but CapsMan. is great I have 5 access points
Autofailover to a mikrotik GSM router (also acts an access point)
outgoing VPN for netflix (only for my telly)
that should keep you busy for the weekend
Matthew
Do you reckon that's a good use of resource when you have a quad core ARM cpu? Like even pushing 900Mbps on a speedtest, mine tops out around 20-ish% utilisation. May as well use that headroom I reckon.
Unless of course the requirement is something other than L2TP/IPsec (because the other VPN options have been a little hit and miss for Mikrotik in the past).
For the OP, my main reason for the 4011 was to chuck a 10Gbps DAC in to my switch (CRS328-24P) just to get it all tidy - no requirement to push more than 1Gbps out the WAN, but how cool we can do a 10Gbps for $40 now haha.
If you did want to play, you could always have a run at installing The Dude. Just an SNMP management tool for your network - might not have too much to monitor at home, but always a good learning thing.
Is there a easy to follow tutorial for setting up a L2TP/IPsec VPN someone could share please
The little things make the biggest difference.
It's pretty simple these days!!...
1) PPP > Interface > L2TP Server (button).
Enable the server, choose a default server profile (generally I just start by making a copy of the default-encryption profile and call it default-l2tp so easy to change in the future), say yes (or required) to 'use ipsec', set a shared secret. Oh and I turn off chap and pap authentication.
2) PPP > Secrets
Create your users. At this point you can decide to use the profile to assign addresses, set them manually per user. You'll note the default for service is "any", I've always got in to the habit of setting these to the specific service required .
3) Chuck some firewall rules in on the input chain.
;;; Allow GRE
chain=input action=accept protocol=gre in-interface=pppoe-wan
;;; Allow L2TP IPsec
chain=input action=accept protocol=udp in-interface=pppoe-wan dst-port=1701,500,4500