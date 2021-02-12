michaelmurfy: I replaced my Edgerouter with one and find it great. If you want VPN access I'd recommend setting up Wireguard on a Raspberry Pi or something (https://www.pivpn.io/) - leave the router to routing duties where possible.

Do you reckon that's a good use of resource when you have a quad core ARM cpu? Like even pushing 900Mbps on a speedtest, mine tops out around 20-ish% utilisation. May as well use that headroom I reckon.

Unless of course the requirement is something other than L2TP/IPsec (because the other VPN options have been a little hit and miss for Mikrotik in the past).

For the OP, my main reason for the 4011 was to chuck a 10Gbps DAC in to my switch (CRS328-24P) just to get it all tidy - no requirement to push more than 1Gbps out the WAN, but how cool we can do a 10Gbps for $40 now haha.

If you did want to play, you could always have a run at installing The Dude. Just an SNMP management tool for your network - might not have too much to monitor at home, but always a good learning thing.