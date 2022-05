My Fritz! WLAN Repeater 600 is becoming a hindrance more than help. It's 2.4GHz only but most dual-band capable devices automatically switch to 5Ghz no matter how bad that signal is, ignoring the repeater. From what I've seen there's no way to override that.

Two questions then:

- Has anyone had a similar problem? How did you resolve it?

- Upgrading from 600 - Fritz! WLAN Repeater 1200 vs 1750e? The 1750e is older, but does seem to have a better radio unit?