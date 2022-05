Our rural fibre install has no ETP on the house. This was installed December last year.

There’s a box on the pole on the street where the aerial fibre comes from, goes across the lawn to where a power pole is and wraps around that and then to the house. There is something on the power pole that is holding the fibre and also something similar on the roof of the house. Then it goes through a small box before going into the roof space. Inside the ceiling it just runs across the top of the insulation and then into the room where the ONT is located. The fibre is just tacked along the ceiling and down the corner of the room, alongside an Ethernet cable that was there when we moved in.

It’s just one long run of fibre all the way from the pole on the street.