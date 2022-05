Ok. I had a similar problem with another VPN who added its own network device. The laptop at the time (HP) had its own network manager and I will quote from my email to the application developer:

After some search I’ve found two articles that solved the mystery.

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/2919900/windows-connection-manager-disconnects-wlan-if-a-vpn-connection-is-est - This issue occurs because the VPN Adapter is registered as an Ethernet adapter. Starting with Windows 8, the WCMSVC (Windows Connection Manager) disconnects the WLAN connection because an Ethernet Adapter is seen as more reliable and provides better performance compared to a WLAN connection.

The thing is, there’s no Group Policy for this on my laptop, so something else is doing it. So here is the answer: https://forums.intel.com/s/question/0D50P00004B5eMFSAZ/when-i-connect-my-private-internet-access-pia-vpn-my-wifi-drops-immediately?language=en_US# - by default the Intel Wireless drivers distributed to HP laptops install a service that replaces the WCM but with the same effect.

I’ve disabled the HP LAN Switching Service and the VPN connected and stayed connected – this is the workaround.

My guess is that at some point the VPN code was changed to set the VPN adapter as an Ethernet adapter (either by code or Windows assumes it by default). Perhaps review the code to make sure this is not the case as per the Microsoft KB link above.