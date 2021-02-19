Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#281470 19-Feb-2021 15:12
I have been running a Network Time server (IPv6) as part of the public pool for some time with a static IPv6 address.
I have occasionally had  times when access has been lost from the internet but rebooting the server or router has fixed this.
I noted that there were errors in the router log regarding security certificates being out of date so in an earlier post, I asked about this and through Morgan Brown, ended up with a new Fritzbox 7530.
Those problems have now been fixed.



However, my NTP problems are now permanent and I suspect something wrong with my setup.
In the 7530, port forwarding is now called port sharing.

My NTP server has the ifconfig below -



My Fritzbox has the log message below -


My port forwarding (sorry, port sharing) is as below -


Below is the result of trying to access the server from the internet.

or even this -

My IPv6 knowledge is very limited and I would like someone who has more knowledge to provide me with the vital clue as to my problem.



cheers,
Derek.
 

  #2659917 19-Feb-2021 17:12
Port forwarding is the old-fashioned work0around used with IPv4 address exhaustion and the resultant RFC1918 private networks. It is not required for IPv6 where all devices have gloriosuly accessible public IP addresses!

 

Usually you would need to configure your firewall to allow connection to your ...:4dec:139c address. I'm not sure how to do that in your router unfortunately but have a look around?




  #2659945 19-Feb-2021 18:17
Zeon:

 

Port forwarding is the old-fashioned work0around used with IPv4 address exhaustion and the resultant RFC1918 private networks. It is not required for IPv6 where all devices have gloriosuly accessible public IP addresses!

 

Usually you would need to configure your firewall to allow connection to your ...:4dec:139c address. I'm not sure how to do that in your router unfortunately but have a look around?

 

 

That is exactly what I thought but on the Fritzboz, the "firewall"part of it requires port sharing just the same as if you are on IPv4.

 

{telling it of course to forward port 123}

 

 

