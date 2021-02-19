I have been running a Network Time server (IPv6) as part of the public pool for some time with a static IPv6 address.

I have occasionally had times when access has been lost from the internet but rebooting the server or router has fixed this.

I noted that there were errors in the router log regarding security certificates being out of date so in an earlier post, I asked about this and through Morgan Brown, ended up with a new Fritzbox 7530.

Those problems have now been fixed.







However, my NTP problems are now permanent and I suspect something wrong with my setup.

In the 7530, port forwarding is now called port sharing.



My NTP server has the ifconfig below -







My Fritzbox has the log message below -





My port forwarding (sorry, port sharing) is as below -





Below is the result of trying to access the server from the internet.



or even this -



My IPv6 knowledge is very limited and I would like someone who has more knowledge to provide me with the vital clue as to my problem.



cheers,

Derek.





