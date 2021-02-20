Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
can someone please identify these sockets please
Grant777

63 posts

Master Geek


#281481 20-Feb-2021 18:34
I'm looking at buying a house and am wondering what on earth the two socket types below the apparently ethernet RJ-45 one?

 

Sets of two of them in most rooms.  Seems there is normal LAN socket on the top, but what are these bottom two?

 

 

 

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2660161 20-Feb-2021 18:35
HDMI? can't really tell from the smallish picture though but thats what it looks like

 

They've put the RJ45's upside down too... dust etc will get on the pins and probably cause issues down the track if something isnt plugged into them all the time

Grant777

63 posts

Master Geek


  #2660164 20-Feb-2021 18:40
closer view:  They appear to have two round holes or pins it appears, i took pics but without checking closely whiel in the house with glasses or lifting the covers/flaps

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2660167 20-Feb-2021 18:44
I think that's HDMI - the things you're seeing as pins I believe are the plug retainers to hold the HDMI plug in tight

 

It's either some kind of HDMI over Cat(x) setup or someone's run a lot of HDMI cables somewhere for some reason



cyril7
8702 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2660169 20-Feb-2021 18:53
Top one is RJ45 for phone or ethernet, the lower two seem to be HDMI, but to be honest a bit hard to tell.

 

As others have said the RJ45 is upside down, no data cabler would install it that way up, its wrong the correct way is to put the wipers to the top to minimise contamination of the wipers, clearly installed by a numpty

 

Cyril

Grant777

63 posts

Master Geek


  #2660170 20-Feb-2021 18:54
Here's two more shots, maybe it is HDMI and just the covers have the two holes/sockets.  Doesn't seem like it though, one pic here shows a definite HDMI one:

 

Grant777

63 posts

Master Geek


  #2660174 20-Feb-2021 18:56
snnet:

 

I think that's HDMI - the things you're seeing as pins I believe are the plug retainers to hold the HDMI plug in tight

 

It's either some kind of HDMI over Cat(x) setup or someone's run a lot of HDMI cables somewhere for some reason

 

 

Yes I think you are right re the plug retainers.

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2660176 20-Feb-2021 18:58
They do look like HDMI, if there are a lot of them you might want to find out if they are actually doing anything - they might be running to a matrix/switch somewhere or they might be point to point, or they might have nothing behind them at all! (like the first series of the block where there were "faults" I went in to look at some of the outlets that had no wiring behind them at all)



hsvhel
799 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2660200 20-Feb-2021 20:28
not to throw a spanner in the works, if it was HDMI should it not have a connection plate in the middle for the connecting cable's fingers to bond to?

 

The keystone doesn't look like it fits the wall plate well either? 

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2660201 20-Feb-2021 20:31
hsvhel:

 

not to throw a spanner in the works, if it was HDMI should it not have a connection plate in the middle for the connecting cable's fingers to bond to?

 

The keystone doesn't look like it fits the wall plate well either? 

 

 

I'm thinking that's what the two items inside the socket are for

 

Keystone might not be made specifically for that brand, but a lot of things are interchangable to make fit - could often fit HPM Excel (older series) to Clipsal C2000 stuff and vice versa

hsvhel
799 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2660207 20-Feb-2021 20:49
snnet:

 

hsvhel:

 

not to throw a spanner in the works, if it was HDMI should it not have a connection plate in the middle for the connecting cable's fingers to bond to?

 

The keystone doesn't look like it fits the wall plate well either? 

 

 

I'm thinking that's what the two items inside the socket are for

 

Keystone might not be made specifically for that brand, but a lot of things are interchangable to make fit - could often fit HPM Excel (older series) to Clipsal C2000 stuff and vice versa

 

 

fitment aside, should there not be a "filament" (apologies, not my gig) in the middle of the socket for the incoming HDMI to connect to? seems there is nothing there?

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2660208 20-Feb-2021 20:53
hsvhel:

 

fitment aside, should there not be a "filament" (apologies, not my gig) in the middle of the socket for the incoming HDMI to connect to? seems there is nothing there?

 

 

Do you mean the pins etc for it to line up to? The socket looks pretty typical to ones I've used in the past, maybe if there was a shot straight into it we'd see some pins

Batman
Mad Scientist
27676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660212 20-Feb-2021 21:16
If the photo was good quality it would be a lot easier.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Grant777

63 posts

Master Geek


  #2660274 20-Feb-2021 22:36
I wonder if they have used up plates they excess to and nothing connected much to them and so HDMI generally nothing connected to them.

 

It could be HDMI to make tidy connections from say a DVD player to a screen as from memory this house has them in pairs in every bed or living room.  ie one down low and another set up higher (along with the TV cable an HD aerial I guess & double power sockets next to it) so the DVD player down for example on a cabinet and the screen up on a wall with a short HDMI cable connected to it, ie hidden cables on walls was the thinking.

Grant777

63 posts

Master Geek


  #2660319 20-Feb-2021 23:05
Yes they are quite zoomed in sorry.

raytaylor
3663 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2660365 20-Feb-2021 23:55
My vote is that there is an hdmi splitter in the home hub. 

 

The idea being that not alot of people know about DVB-T encoders for sending high definition over coax around the house, so they run expensive HDMI cables instead for the sky decoder. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

