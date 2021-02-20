I'm looking at buying a house and am wondering what on earth the two socket types below the apparently ethernet RJ-45 one?
Sets of two of them in most rooms. Seems there is normal LAN socket on the top, but what are these bottom two?
HDMI? can't really tell from the smallish picture though but thats what it looks like
They've put the RJ45's upside down too... dust etc will get on the pins and probably cause issues down the track if something isnt plugged into them all the time
closer view: They appear to have two round holes or pins it appears, i took pics but without checking closely whiel in the house with glasses or lifting the covers/flaps
I think that's HDMI - the things you're seeing as pins I believe are the plug retainers to hold the HDMI plug in tight
It's either some kind of HDMI over Cat(x) setup or someone's run a lot of HDMI cables somewhere for some reason
Top one is RJ45 for phone or ethernet, the lower two seem to be HDMI, but to be honest a bit hard to tell.
As others have said the RJ45 is upside down, no data cabler would install it that way up, its wrong the correct way is to put the wipers to the top to minimise contamination of the wipers, clearly installed by a numpty
Cyril
Here's two more shots, maybe it is HDMI and just the covers have the two holes/sockets. Doesn't seem like it though, one pic here shows a definite HDMI one:
Yes I think you are right re the plug retainers.
They do look like HDMI, if there are a lot of them you might want to find out if they are actually doing anything - they might be running to a matrix/switch somewhere or they might be point to point, or they might have nothing behind them at all! (like the first series of the block where there were "faults" I went in to look at some of the outlets that had no wiring behind them at all)
not to throw a spanner in the works, if it was HDMI should it not have a connection plate in the middle for the connecting cable's fingers to bond to?
The keystone doesn't look like it fits the wall plate well either?
I'm thinking that's what the two items inside the socket are for
Keystone might not be made specifically for that brand, but a lot of things are interchangable to make fit - could often fit HPM Excel (older series) to Clipsal C2000 stuff and vice versa
snnet:
I'm thinking that's what the two items inside the socket are for
Keystone might not be made specifically for that brand, but a lot of things are interchangable to make fit - could often fit HPM Excel (older series) to Clipsal C2000 stuff and vice versa
fitment aside, should there not be a "filament" (apologies, not my gig) in the middle of the socket for the incoming HDMI to connect to? seems there is nothing there?
Do you mean the pins etc for it to line up to? The socket looks pretty typical to ones I've used in the past, maybe if there was a shot straight into it we'd see some pins
I wonder if they have used up plates they excess to and nothing connected much to them and so HDMI generally nothing connected to them.
It could be HDMI to make tidy connections from say a DVD player to a screen as from memory this house has them in pairs in every bed or living room. ie one down low and another set up higher (along with the TV cable an HD aerial I guess & double power sockets next to it) so the DVD player down for example on a cabinet and the screen up on a wall with a short HDMI cable connected to it, ie hidden cables on walls was the thinking.
My vote is that there is an hdmi splitter in the home hub.
The idea being that not alot of people know about DVB-T encoders for sending high definition over coax around the house, so they run expensive HDMI cables instead for the sky decoder.
Ray Taylor
