Ghostextechnica

Hey guys,

I wanted to run an ethernet cable between a device (gaming console) and my router which lives in a space under the house.

There was an old phone line port right beside my device, so I tried to use it as a draw cable for a 20m Cat6 patch cable, but the hole behind the wall down through the floor was just too small to fit the RJ45 head (and not possible to widen).

After cutting the head off one end of the Cat6 patch cord, I was able to pull it through successfully, but I now have a patch cord with no head to plug into the router.

is it possible to fit a new RJ45 onto the patch cord? (or are there companies who could come and do this for me? I live in Mt Eden, Auckland)

This is the patch cable I used: