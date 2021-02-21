Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Attach new RJ45 head to Cat6 patch cord
Ghostextechnica

41 posts

Geek


#281494 21-Feb-2021 13:02
Send private message

Hey guys, 

 

I wanted to run an ethernet cable between a device (gaming console) and my router which lives in a space under the house. 

 

There was an old phone line port right beside my device, so I tried to use it as a draw cable for a 20m Cat6 patch cable, but the hole behind the wall down through the floor was just too small to fit the RJ45 head (and not possible to widen). 

 

After cutting the head off one end of the Cat6 patch cord, I was able to pull it through successfully, but I now have a patch cord with no head to plug into the router.

 

is it possible to fit a new RJ45 onto the patch cord? (or are there companies who could come and do this for me? I live in Mt Eden, Auckland)

 

 

 

This is the patch cable I used:

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
rhy7s
490 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660472 21-Feb-2021 13:11
Send private message

If you're not planning on doing this kind of thing often, a toolless RJ45 plug or jack could be used to terminate your cable.

froob
629 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2660474 21-Feb-2021 13:28
Send private message

It might be neater to replace the old phone jack with a new data jack, rather than just having a cable coming out of the wall with a plug on it. It's actually easier to terminate a data cable at a socket, rather than with a plug end, and you can just use one of these cheap tools to do the whole job: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOLHAN0022/HANLONG-Economic-UTPSTP-Cable-Stripper--110-Insert

Edit: Although I see you've used a long patch cord, which will have stranded wires in it (for flexibility) and may have some issues being terminated with a jack. Usually for runs like this, you would use cable with solid wires.

Might still be ok anyway.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660520 21-Feb-2021 13:55
Send private message

Yes you can just crimp a new RJ45 connector on the end. This however needs to be a stranded RJ45 connector and not a solid one (most connectors are for solid cable).

 

The best thing would be to terminate it to a RJ45 faceplate on the wall, but as mentioned because you've used stranded cable this can't technically be terminated to a keystone jack as they are all for solid cable.



Ghostextechnica

41 posts

Geek


  #2660527 21-Feb-2021 14:50
Send private message

Thanks guys!

 

 

 

Darn - sounds like I should have posted before I started - although I guess I didn't know the RJ45 wouldn't fit through at that point! 

 

 

 

In saying that, I'm not too worried about the aesthetics of the cable sticking out as it's situated behind an entertainment unit that has a ton of other wires coming out of the wall (HMDI cords etc). Might see if I can find a tiny brush thing (like the hole on the right has) to make it just slightly tidier. 

 

 

 

 

Hadn't ever heard of tool-less RJ45 plugs - that sounds kinda ideal as this is definitely a one-off. Is this the below the right sort of thing? Would I need any other tools (e.g. something to cut the wires really cleanly beyond the paper scissors in my drawer!). 

 

https://www.elive.co.nz/dynamix-cat6-rj45-8p8c-plug-cd2225.php?gclid=CjwKCAiAg8OBBhA8EiwAlKw3ki60GoGAfLkcALCYRNFJCV3pvqWncHq8BcnCzqMZJAENeQd5ifG9cBoCFb4QAvD_BwE

 

 

 

Many thanks!

 

 

 

 

froob
629 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2660531 21-Feb-2021 15:03
Send private message

I would still be inclined to just terminate it to a jack. That's a PDL600 series faceplate, and you can get a kit that has both the keystone connector, and a converter to fit that faceplate: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHSDNX0073/Dynamix-FP-C6-007C-Cat6-180-Unshielded-Keystone-Ja

That and the tool I linked above should be enough to do the job (plus a pair of wire cutters or pliers). If you find it's unreliable, you can always re-terminate with a plug end.

If you do end up terminating with a plug, could you potentially just poke the cable through the existing brush plate to the right?

Clima
110 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2660538 21-Feb-2021 15:26
Send private message

A jack is definitely the best way. Once terminated and tidied back onto the wall it should not get disturbed. Your effort on a plug will be frequently stressed - every time the cable is moved or bumped.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660592 21-Feb-2021 15:55
Send private message

In that situation I'd terminate to a stranded RJ45 and then use an appropriate RJ45 joiner (which will fit in a PDL615MKC adapter mech) to look like a keystone jack.

 

Dynamix Cat 6 Rated RJ-45 8C Joiner 2 Way (2x RJ-45 Sockets)

 

I still wouldn't opt for a keystone jack simply because of the stranded vs solid situation unless you are terminating the keystone jacks with a proper quick tool for termination (vs a regular punchdown tool) which *may* give a reliable connection.

 

 

 

 



froob
629 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2660596 21-Feb-2021 16:08
Send private message

^ That's a good option.

nztim
2217 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2660599 21-Feb-2021 16:40
Send private message

If it was me, I would replace the stranded cable with solid and get a PDL619MD cat6 module for that faceplate

Ghostextechnica

41 posts

Geek


  #2660604 21-Feb-2021 16:47
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

In that situation I'd terminate to a stranded RJ45 and then use an appropriate RJ45 joiner (which will fit in a PDL615MKC adapter mech) to look like a keystone jack.

 

...

 

I still wouldn't opt for a keystone jack simply because of the stranded vs solid situation unless you are terminating the keystone jacks with a proper quick tool for termination (vs a regular punchdown tool) which *may* give a reliable connection.

 

 

 

 

Sounds perfect! Especially as the head I cut off is the one under the house. I can just plug the still-attached one into a joiner and install in the plate :)

 

Now I just need to figure out whether there's a good tool-less option for attached stranded Cat6 cable into a RJ45 jack (or if I need to get someone in who has the right tools and expertise). 

andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2660606 21-Feb-2021 17:18
Send private message

The task is pretty easy.

Crimper $16 https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETDIG9103/Digitus-DN-94007-RJ45RJ11-Crimping-Tool-6P4C-and-8
10x plugs $6 https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NET8WR0002/8Ware-P2060-RJ45-Plug-for-Stranded-Cable-10pcs-per

Plenty of videos on youtube showing how it's done.

Nate001
522 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660749 21-Feb-2021 20:38
Send private message

I'd get a RJ45 keystone and use a $5 punch tool from jaycar - https://www.jaycar.co.nz/punch-down-tool-for-nz-wall-sockets/p/YT7134

 

I've used this one before when I was without a proper tool. 

nztim
2217 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2660754 21-Feb-2021 20:43
Send private message

Nate001:

I'd get a RJ45 keystone and use a $5 punch tool from jaycar - https://www.jaycar.co.nz/punch-down-tool-for-nz-wall-sockets/p/YT7134


I've used this one before when I was without a proper tool. 



People using garbage like this is the leading cause of structured cabling failures

Nate001
522 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660763 21-Feb-2021 21:21
Send private message

nztim:
Nate001:

 

I'd get a RJ45 keystone and use a $5 punch tool from jaycar - https://www.jaycar.co.nz/punch-down-tool-for-nz-wall-sockets/p/YT7134

 

 

 

I've used this one before when I was without a proper tool. 

 



People using garbage like this is the leading cause of structured cabling failures

 

Yes agree, you get what you pay for. Its a cheaper option for OP to consider should their budget not stretch as they are only going to do 1-2 terminations. 

richms
25067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2660768 21-Feb-2021 21:50
Send private message

Nate001:

 



 

Yes agree, you get what you pay for. Its a cheaper option for OP to consider should their budget not stretch as they are only going to do 1-2 terminations. 

 

 

1-2 failed intermittent terminations isnt worth the saving. You can get chinese clones of all the punchdown tools that work fine for about the same price as that overpriced jaycar junk one.

 

Also it is stranded cable, so punching down is never the solution. It needs a plug on the end of it.




Richard rich.ms

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 