Hi guys, today is a big day - today I move (chorus depending!) from really patchy VDSL (15 down / 1 up) to ultra broadband. I currently have a FRITZBox 7490 & 7530 mesh network but I've been given a new Spark Smart Modem from a friend. Would I be better off sticking with my existing FRITZBox set up or would there be any advantage in using the Spark Smart modem which has slightly better capability? Two story home, router in the center of the house, ground floor... TIA